Conor McGregor Once Revealed How Working With Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Girlfriend Propelled His Recovery: “Team Here Is Incredible”

It is no secret that UFC superstar Conor McGregor is a big fan of bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, not many are aware of the fact that Schwarzenegger’s girlfriend helped the Irishman recover from the horrific leg injury he sustained back in 2021. ‘The Notorious’ has remained inactive since the injury and is now in talks to mount a comeback in 2023 against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest name in the UFC promotion. Over the years he has had a massive hand in promoting MMA and UFC globally. Being the icon he is, his presence in the fight game is quintessentially for UFC’s growth.

Despite not having the results go his way in his recent fights, McGregor remains the biggest draw in the UFC. Thus, it was quite harmful to UFC to lose the Irishman to such a horrific injury with questions looming about his possible return. The 35-year old used his fortune to garner a team capable enough to make sure that he could one day make a comeback into the famed UFC octagon. Surprisingly, Schwarzenegger’s girlfriend was a part of that team.

Conor McGregor aided by the muse of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Heather Milligan are together since 2013. Milligan is a physical therapist and also has her own practice called Elite Ortho Sport. Through her practice, she specializes in treating athletes by aiding them in their recovery. Surprisingly, McGregor is one of her esteemed clients. McGregor wrote about the excellent job she did in a Tweet back in 2021.

McGregor wrote, “Excellent work today with Heather Milligan of Elite OrthoSport! This woman and the team here is incredible! The same team I repaired my acl within record time back in 2013. The same team I will repair this bone within record time! Let’s go, team!“

Excellent work today with Heather Milligan of Elite OrthoSport! This woman and the team here is incredible!

The same team I repaired my acl with in record time back in 2013. The same team I will repair this bone with in record time! Let's go team! @tidlsport @EliteOrthoSport pic.twitter.com/5FXe3HVZvB

The fact that McGregor is helped by Schwarzenegger’s partner speaks volumes about the bond Arnold and Conor share between themselves. Over the years both Arnold and Conor have publically spoken about their admiration for each other.

McGregor wished Schwarzenegger after his heart surgery

Just like McGregor, Schwarzenegger himself faced a health scare and had to undergo heart surgery. Fans globally sent their warm wishes and sympathized with the bodybuilding and Hollywood legend. One of those fans was the UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

McGregor wrote, “What an inspiration and true legend you are Arnold Schwarzenegger. It is great to hear you are back in good health my friend.“

What an inspiration and true legend you are Arnold @Schwarzenegger!

It is great to hear you are back in good health my friend ❤ https://t.co/mc5fxytZaC

It is quite heartwarming to see McGregor and Schwarzenegger get along so well. What’s more, with the help of Milligan McGregor is able to get back into training already. Although it remains to be seen whether his performance will be up to the level it was once inside the octagon upon his inevitable return to the UFC.