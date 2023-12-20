Conor McGregor Predicted to ‘Never Become Champion Again’ by UFC Star for This Reason

Since the last half of 2023, UFC fans have received countless updates on Conor McGregor, from news of his return in December to USADA re-entry. While fans are keen about his return, there have been many changes regarding The Irishman’s comeback. Now, with all the talks of McGregor’s comeback, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, speaking to Valuetainment, explained why he doesn’t see The Irishman becoming a champion again after returning to combat, despite having won titles across multiple weight classes.



Usman recently sat down with Patrick Bet-David and Vincent Oshana and during the conversation, Usman expressed how McGregor has made people fall in love with MMA. When asked about McGregor’s chances of coming back, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ stated he sees him fighting again, which would be significant news as everyone would be glued to watch him once again.

Subsequently, Usman was asked how he sees McGregor faring this time, to which he replied:

“For Conor, I do think he’ll make a comeback. He might win fights here and there, but I just don’t see him becoming a champion again because it’s a different mindset to be there. And it’s very, very tough to plug in to that.”

He added that now that he has made huge money and become a megastar; he has everyone riding with him. Unlike the last time, when he was the only one looking in a single direction. So, Usman doubts McGregor would have the same commitment he had earlier or what a championship requires.

For now, it seems like a valid point. McGregor has nothing left to prove, having achieved milestones from being the first two-division champion simultaneously to being a top event seller.

However, it’s not fair to think he lacks the champion’s mindset, as he has demonstrated it in the past and can do so again. Yet, for that to happen, he must come back first. There is a strong speculation that McGregor might return at UFC 300. But UFC veteran Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe the same.

Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Conor McGregor Will Headline UFC 300

While UFC 300 seems to have a stacked card, with some thinking McGregor will headline the event, Chael Sonnen addressed Bo Nickal and his fight announcement for UFC 300.

The former title challenger shared his thoughts on McGregor too, stating that he does not believe ‘The Notorious’ will headline the card, as he won’t be fighting for a title. He stated:

“You know why Conor McGregor, the sport’s biggest star, will not be fighting at UFC 300? Do you know the answer as to why?… Because it is not a title fight. UFC 300 will be capped off with a world title. Likely on that card there is going to be three world titles. But the last fight of the night will be a championship match. So if you put Conor on the card, it means he can’t be the main event. If you took your biggest star and you placed him anywhere on a card but main event, you have demoted your biggest star. That is why he can’t fight at UFC 300.”

However, to counter Sonnen’s point, there are many instances where the headliner doesn’t fight for a title despite a title fight being on the card. So, it will be interesting to see if McGregor makes his comeback at UFC 300 or not.