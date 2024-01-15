Conor McGregor Receives Hilarious Advice from Paulo Costa Ahead of UFC Return

It’s been a while since fight fans witnessed the Irishman inside the octagon, and the drought of his absence is about to end as he is set to make his comeback in June of this year. While excitement for his return is high, some fans and experts are doubtful about how he will perform, considering he is returning from an injury. Experiences show that fighters don’t compete the same way after such a gruesome injury. Regardless, UFC star Paulo Costa, on X (formerly Twitter), ahead of McGregor’s return, shared a humorous piece of advice about what he should do.

On X, Costa, aka ‘MemeGod,’ shared a famous old video of Conor McGregor engaging in free exercise movements with his teammate. This is the same video for which Nate Diaz mocked him at UFC 196, referring to McGregor’s movements as ‘touchb*** in the park.’ Costa, in jest, shared the same video and humorously questioned whether ‘The Notorious’ still practices the same free movements. And he advised McGregor, if not, to start doing them once again.

To provide context, back in 2016, when Diaz was set to fight McGregor, he took a shot at The Irishman’s movement coach, Ido Portal, in the videos of the two collaborating in preparation for a fight. Subsequently, after the mockery, the video featuring McGregor performing these types of exercises gained significant popularity.

And now, in a sarcastic manner, Costa has suggested that McGregor do these movements before his preparations for the comeback. Reacting to the video, fans also laughed, mentioning Diaz’s quote. Not just the dig at McGregor, but Costa is also eyeing a fight with “The Notorious”.

Paulo Costa wants to fight Conor McGregor

No one in the fighting realm wants to miss out on fighting McGregor, given he is an ultimate money bag, and facing him builds a legacy as he was a former two-division champion. Now, as The Irishman is returning, Costa, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, believes he will end up fighting McGregor at 185lbs, despite ‘The Notorious’ announcement to fight Michael Chandler.

“I think so, honestly. I think this can happen, but we’re gonna fight in some way.”

According to Costa, with fewer middleweight fighters on the available roster, McGregor perfectly suits him, considering he is also a hilarious and mocking champion. He believes he can easily step in to replace Chandler. Will Chandler be replaced? It doesn’t seem like that, but whoever McGregor fights will be watched by millions all around the world.