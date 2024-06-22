Conor McGregor Reveals ’10X Money’ as Reason Michael Chandler Avoided Other Fights for Two Years

Conor McGregor has revealed why Michael Chandler has waited for so long to fight him. Yes, of course, it’s all about the ‘red pa*ty night’ but just how much is it worth to Chandler for him to be waiting 2 years for a fight?

The pair filmed The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 last year and after filming the show, agreed to a fight, as is the ritual.

However, last year the Irishman could not fight due to the filming and releasing of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House, that saw McGregor play the mad villain, Knox. And so Chandler waited.

The pair were then set to fight this year during International Fight Week at UFC 303 however, an injury to Conor on the same leg as the titanium shin bone has postponed that fight indefinitely. So fans and experts started asking Chandler to move on and take other fights.

Turns out, ‘red pa*ty night’ is not just worth 2-3 of Michael Chandler’s normal gigs. In a recent tweet on X, Conor McGregor has finally revealed that the American is in line to get paid 10 times of what he normally gets paid for a fight.

“Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights. Meaning he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I’m The One.”

Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights. Meaning he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I’m The One. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 21, 2024



Michael Chandler is relatively new to the UFC but the short time that he has been in the UFC, he has gained a reputation of a mad dog, who would rather get into mega strikefests and make the fight entertaining rather than winning it. And he’s had some absolute bangers in the middle there.

However, one thing he hasn’t had is a big payday from a fight night. According to Conor McGregor, a 10x signing amount is what is keeping Chandler chasing McGregor’s taillights.

All that said, Conor McGregor wasn’t just online to take a shot at Chandler, he also revealed some details about his injury.

Conor McGregor gives fans update on his injury, justifies UFC 303 pullout

In a recent Instagram post, ‘The Notorious’ said that he couldn’t just make another walk to the octagon while not being a 100%. He had already done that against Dustin Poirier and had his leg snapped in half to show for it.

“I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Hopefully, Conor heals soon enough and the Chandler fight takes place by the end of the year. But that’s just want the fans want.