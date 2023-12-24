Tom Aspinall And Alex Pereira Tease UFC 300 Super Fight In A Heavyweight Showdown

The talks and speculations around the UFC 300 event seem to hit no break. Dana White recently gave glimpses of what fans can expect at the event. But this hasn’t stop others UFC fighters from dropping hints. Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall teased a heavyweight fight between them, through their social media accounts.

Pereira recently shared a cryptic story with a guessing emoji on his Instagram story. It is speculated that the story might signal towards his 30th bout which might take place at UFC 300. The story read, “30 + 300 = 3”. The number 3 is speculated to signal his ambition to become a three weight division UFC champion. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet. But there’s another angle and the entity that quite well connects with Pereira’s recent move.

Just after ‘Poatan’ shared the coded story, the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall took it step further. He shared a picture of him with Alex Pereira from the UFC 295 press conference on his Instagram story. This, however, hinted at something brewing up between these two fighters.

After the moves made by both ‘Poatan’ and Aspinall, the rumours about their potential bout at UFC 300 have heightened. Moreover, the excitement has started to stack up for UFC’s milestone event.

What do we know about UFC 300 so far?

One of the biggest and most promising events from the world of MMA is all set to make its blockbuster entry. Even though not all fights have been yet announced by UFC president Dana White, there is still a lot of craze for who might take up who.

The UFC 300 event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Most details of the event have not yet been announced or confirmed by the UFC but that doesn’t stop fans from speculating on matchups.

There have been a lot of talks about the card featuring Conor McGregor’s return against his potential opponent Michael Chandler. But everything seems to be in the air with no official announcement as of now. However, few matchups have been recently confirmed by White. One of the confirmed bouts at UFC 300 includes, the former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka going against Aleksandar Rakic. Other confirmed fights in the card are Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage.

From big fights and returns to the build-up, it will be interesting to see what more awaits at UFC 300. Moreover, the excitement about the event is justified and the entire MMA community appears to have its eyes all set for the showdown.