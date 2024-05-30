Conor McGregor Ridicules Belal Muhammad for UFC Knockdowns Lagging Behind OnlyFans Star

While Conor McGregor is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303, it appears the Mystic Mac is somehow beefing with #2 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad. The former double champ drew a reference from last week’s MisFits boxing event and called him for having fewer KO wins over UFC fighters than OnlyFans boxer Elle Brooke.

Taking things to social media, the Irish fighter earlier today posted an image referencing the popular OnlyFans star, Elle Brooke’s knockdown of Paige VanZant to trash Muhammad.

“Wow zero knockdowns whatsoever.”

Wow zero knockdowns whatsoever pic.twitter.com/2JCSE64ymf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 29, 2024

The truth is, yes, Brooke does have one up on the (14-3) UFC fighter in knockdowns. And though ‘Bully B’ has fought 18 bouts in the UFC, he has yet to score a knockout.

On the flip side, NSFW content creator and Only Fans model, Elle Brooke scored one in the very first round in her bout against former UFC star Paige VanZant last week.

Referencing this, ‘Mystic Mac‘ used his selective memory to forget that Muhammad is on a nine-fight win streak that includes names like Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady. But the Belal resurgence has been one to witness. The once quiet fighter doesn’t hold back anymore.

As McGregor trained his gun and fired shots, Muhammad tugged on the Irishman’s cape as he gets flashbacks of Khabib cranking his neck at UFC 229; a burn no yacht can heal.

Belal Muhammad reminds Conor of Khabib flashbacks

Yes, McGregor might have tried to embarrass Belal Muhammad but the American wasn’t the one to ever tap out in his career. Belal did well to remind Conor of this particular fact.

While McGregor’s tweet became viral today, Muhammad’s reply came in hot.

Referencing his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov where he got smoked on his feet before finally tapped out, Belal Muhammad went for the jugular.

“I also have zero taps.”

I also have zero taps 😂 pic.twitter.com/hQDrD72rjw — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 30, 2024

He also attached a GIF of the Russian taunting McGregor after he made him quit. In fact, this quick response earned Muhammad fans’ approval as more than a thousand fans supported him with likes while many others commented on his reply.

Well, it looks like Belal just had his first KO. May he repeat that in the octagon as well. Or not!