Joe Rogan Slammed by WWE Legend for Dwayne Johnson Steroid Accusations

Joe Rogan is certainly not someone to shy away from making his thoughts known publicly. Apart from being one of the most famous commentators in the world, he also runs his podcast, The JRE, where he sits down to discuss a variety of topics. The UFC commentator has often found himself at the end of controversies because of the same and it seems to have happened yet again. Rogan recently suggested that the former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson should come clean about his steroid use. Over the years, ‘The Rock’ has seemed to build an unreal physique.

While he was still bulky during his younger days, the former WWE superstar seems to have taken his physique to the next level ever since entering Hollywood, which has raised several doubts surrounding the potential use of steroids. That said, even Rogan talked about it on his podcast.

WWE legend slams Joe Rogan for making steroid accusations on Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson’s cousin and WWE legend Rikishi did not hold back while replying to the steroid accusations made against his brother in an interview with Inside Fighting. He spoke about how his cousin was not on steroids.

The WWE legend also suggested that it was because of their Polynesian genetics. He further claimed that while people waste their time partying in clubs, ‘The Rock’ is busy training and working on his physique.

As a result, Dwayne Johnson always stays in unreal shape. He stated, “Absolutely not. That’s the one thing about Polynesians. You know, do the research. We’re all big-boned men.”

Joe Rogan predicted the Liver King was using steroids

The UFC commentator once predicted that the Liver King was on steroids. The social media star built his brand around eating raw meat, especially the liver, and attaining a ‘primal’ physique as a result of it.

However, it was very obvious for somebody like Joe Rogan to figure out that the Liver King was taking steroids and that it was just a facade. Interestingly, not so long after it, it was revealed that the social media star was actually taking steroids by a number of e-mails that were leaked.

The Liver King then publicly accepted that he was on steroids. However, he continues to promote eating raw meat and teaches young men how to become ‘primal men’.

