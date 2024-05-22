Conor McGregor Suspected to Be ‘Under Influence of Something’ Over Khabib Nurmagomedov Comments

Conor McGregor’s recent live stream broke the internet for one simple reason. Fans got to see a side of the Irishman that was missing for quite some time. Brash, unapologetic, and not backing down from anyone, ‘The Notorious’ called out so many fighters during his stream that several clips went viral on social media. Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren recently reacted to some of these clips and concluded that McGregor may not have been sober.

Conor McGregor was promoting his Forged Irish Stout drink during his gambling stream sponsored by Duel Bits. However, ‘Mystic Mac’ did state he had given up alcohol in preparation for his fight camp ahead of UFC 303

Still, in a recent YouTube video with Ben Askren, Daniel Cormier asked the former champ what he thought of McGregor’s trash talk and he responded by saying,

“Every Saturday night he gets on Twitter and he craps on people so. Not surprising, at all to me, he definitely was under the influence of something, you know it’s kind of funny.”

Ben Askren even went as far as saying that Conor McGregor is jealous of Khabib Nurmagomedov and that’s the reason he keeps calling the Dagestani out. In fact, the former champion insisted that ‘Mystic Mac’ will still be calling out ‘The Eagle’ even when he is eighty.

Well, while McGregor has yet to respond to Askren’s comments, he did have a proper reason for calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ allegedly owes 306 million rubles (USD 3.3 million) to the Federal Tax Services in Russia, which is what McGregor mocked him for.

Conor McGregor calls out ‘rat’ Khabib Nurmagomedov for ‘fleeing’ Russia after tax scandal

Conor McGregor had a field day on his livestream when he heard about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent troubles with the Russian government. The Irishman was gambling with Duel Bits when a fan asked him about the tax scandal. ‘The Eagle’ has allegedly fled his country after owing 306 million rubles in tax, and McGregor soon mocked him, saying,

“That’s typical rat behaviour… I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him. And we all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from.”

Conor McGregor talks about the recent allegations of Khabib being in debt with the Russian government “That’s typical rat behaviour… I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him. And we all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from.” … pic.twitter.com/9qWF4CdHe1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 20, 2024

Conor McGregor welcomed Khabib Nurmagomedov back to the octagon saying he will now have to fight again to pay back the money he owes. However, ‘The Eagle’ has vowed to never step into the Octagon again, so McGregor’s wish might not come true. Moreover, as of now, Nurmagomedov is in New Jersey training Islam Makhachev for his next fight.