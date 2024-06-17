Conor McGregor Turns Heads with Bald Appearance in Father’s Day Celebration Photo

Despite pulling out of the fight against Michael Chandler, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has returned! However, hold your horses there and don’t let your imagination run wild, as we’re not talking about the fighter returning to the octagon. Instead, the mystic ‘bald’ McGregor took the internet by storm as he revealed a new look on social media.

Weeks before his official return to the UFC after a lengthy three-year hiatus, Conor McGregor pulled out of the fight citing injury. While the UFC President relayed the news to the fandom with a heavy heart, a title bout between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka was scheduled to fill the spot as the main event at UFC 303.

Well, Conor McGregor dealt with the unfortunate turnaround by spending some quality time with his family for Father’s Day. Interestingly, in the pictures, the UFC star was seen sporting sporting a beard, while his head was completely shaved. He also wished his followers a “Happy Father’s Day” while his son, Mack, had a beautiful smile wrapped in daddy’s arms.

Meanwhile, among the millions of fathers who celebrated Father’s Day was Dustin Poirier, McGregor’s former rival. ‘The Diamond’ made use of the opportunity and put out a hilarious post, denouncing both McGregor and Chandler at the same time!

Dustin Poirier’s Father’s Day post of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler goes viral

Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier proved that he is a savage even outside the cage on social media when he trolled his former foes, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. The Louisiana native recently posted a Father’s Day story on Instagram with his two sons, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler!

Posting a photoshopped picture on his Instagram, Poirier said “Happy Father’s Day” while he had two babies in his arms, apparently with McGregor and Chandler’s faces. Now, that is a burn that will sting for a long time! While McGregor and Chandler are yet to respond to the post, Poirier’s dig won over the internet with fans making it viral instantly.