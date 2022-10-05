Dana White Awestruck Boxing Great Tyson Fury With ‘Fantastic’ Ripped Physique at 53

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has reacted to Dana White and his amazing ripped physique at the age of 53.

UFC boss Dana White recently shocked the internet by posting a picture of his ripped physique. White’s incredible body at the age of 53 was praised by many across the internet, including the WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

‘The Gypsy King’ was highly impressed by Dana White’s physique. He reacted to the same on his Instagram story and congratulated White for his “fantastic” body. Take a look at what he said below:

“Wow @danawhite is looking fantastic. Hard work pays off go get it people.”

Tyson Fury reacts to Dana White’s physique at age 53… pic.twitter.com/eKJFVH26M1 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 3, 2022

It is worth noting that Tyson Fury has had his incredible weight loss journey as well. At one point in his life, Fury was extremely depressed and overweight. Moreover, his boxing journey looked to be over as well.

However, ‘The Gypsy King’ fought through it and came back stronger than ever to make his way to the top of the heavyweight boxing.

Who is Tyson Fury fighting next?

Tyson Fury was last seen inside the boxing ring back in April this year. He took on Dillian Whyte in a highly anticipated grudge matchup and walked away with a sixth round KO. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his future.

Tyson Fury’s knockout of Dillian Whyte looks amazing from all angles 🎥 #FuryWhyte @ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/QZbSZzg57x — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2022

At one point Tyson Fury even claimed that he’s retiring from the sport of boxing. However, he has since contradicted himself and is eager to make his return. Interestingly, Fury could’ve fought his long time rival Anthony Joshua in December this year but the negotiations of the fight fell apart.

As of now, Tyson Fury is still looking at potential opponents for a potential fight in December this year as he gears up for a potential undisputed heavyweight championship match against Oleksandr Usyk next year.

