“We All Know”: Fans Back Floyd Mayweather Against Jake Paul’s ‘Ducking Fight’ Accusations

The noted Youtuber-boxer Jake Paul may have started his pro-boxing career by fighting retired MMA fighters. But, as of now, he has also fought a few regular boxers. Reportedly, Paul also had his eyes set on a fight against the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather. But fans haven’t seen any development regarding the materialization of the same. Recently, ‘The Problem Child’ made a shocking revelation, where he mentioned the reason why the fight hasn’t been organized to date.

The combat sports covering ‘X’ account, ‘Happy Punch’ put up an update recently, that revealed Paul’s opinion. He blamed it all on Mayweather who had allegedly “ducked” the fight against Paul. The caption to their update read:

“Floyd Mayweather apparently turned down a fight offer from Jake Paul”

Quite expectedly, this update garnered massive views from the online combat sports community. Many of them also took to the comments section to express their opinion. Although some supported Paul’s opinion, most fans chose to deride him for his delusional take.

One such reply read, “Floyd said he made 100m plus for an exhibition fight so we all know what happens”.

Another fan gave a more realistic opinion on the issue. His reply read, “Bro saying “ducked it” like if Floyd scared of him. He just ain’t give Floyd the amount of money he like”.

One more fired at Paul with his mocking comment, “Mayweather doesn’t fight at the Caribe Royale Orlando Hotel. Paul is not close to his level”.

A lot of fans have often mocked Paul’s choice of rivals. They believe he often chooses rivals who are not real boxers to win his fights. In such a situation, a fight against Mayweather sounds pretty farfetched. On the other hand, his coveted fight against Andre August reached its conclusion recently as well.

Jake Paul earned an easy victory against Andre August

Several fans had mocked Paul before his fight against Andre August. It was for all the same reasons. A large chunk of the boxing community viewed August as a boxer with much lower potential than Paul. However, ‘The Problem Child’ kept on defending his rival’s skills saying August had more fights and more wins than him. But their time inside the ring may have proved the fans right.

August hardly threw any punch at Paul during their short-lived bout. He kept ducking extremely low right from the beginning of the fight. He avoided getting hit, but the position didn’t allow him to throw his own strikes. After a few jabs, Paul threw a vicious uppercut in the ending seconds of the first round that landed perfectly and sent August to the floor. He failed to get back up, which ended the bout with a KO victory for Paul. But even this KO victory may not earn Paul the respect that usually comes with a KO victory.