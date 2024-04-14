mobile app bar

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: Dana White Confirms Banger Post UFC 300

Harddit Bedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: Dana White Confirms Banger Post UFC 300

(L) Michael Chandler (R) Conor McGregor
Credits: USA Today Sports

UFC 300 was full of surprises and they do not seem to end. Post the event, The UFC announced two mega fights. The first bout is between none other than the biggest star of the sport, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. This bout was in the making for over a year and has finally come to fruition. It is set to take place in International Fight Week, UFC 303, on June 29. Moreover, the fight is set to take place in the welterweight division.

The other fight features the bout between the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, and Dustin Poirier. This fight, too, was in rumors, as the champion was vocal about facing Poirier in the past few weeks. Moreover, this fight is set to take place earlier in the same month, that is June 1st, at UFC 302. 

None other than Dana White, the CEO of the UFC, made this announcement. Surely, it is not a bad time to be a UFC fan now. These fights have been in the making for a long time and to see it take place in a matter of months leaves a sense of excitement amidst all the MMA enthusiasts.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Harddit Bedi

Harddit Bedi

Harddit Bedi is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. His love for the sport brew after witnessing Conor “Notorious” McGregor redefine limitations by crossing over to face Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and since then he has been obsessed. His love for the world of combat is not confined to the capacity of a spectator but also an athlete in his own right. He has competed in several boxing matches in inter-university tournaments, proving that he lives the life of a Martial Artist. Moreover, he is not confined in that capacity as he amalgamate his love for fighting and writing by becoming a sports journalist. With over 2 and a half years of experience, he has reported over 1500 articles. Safe to say, he is as passionate as one can get about combat sports.

Read more from Harddit Bedi

Share this article

Don’t miss these