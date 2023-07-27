Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Ex-UFC Interim Champion Drops 9-Words Prediction

Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated lightweight battle against Michael Chandler is now a big subject in the MMA community. Even though the match is not been officially announced, there is a lot of excitement among fight fans, given that it’s the return of Conor McGregor. However, McGregor’s failure to meet the USADA deadline has jeopardized the fight and his comeback this year. Despite this, many people believe the battle is going to happen.

Advertisement

Several famous personalities have already spoken out about this potential contest. Tony Ferguson, the former interim lightweight champion, is a new name to join this bracket.

Michael Chandler has already battled the division’s boogeyman. As a result, when questioned about the former Bellator fighter’s possible fight with McGregor, Ferguson made a bold prediction.

Advertisement

What did Tony Ferguson say about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?

Tony Ferguson is set to return to action this weekend after his loss against Nate Diaz last year. He will face Bobby Green in a lightweight match-up in his attempt to return to the winning column.

Ahead of his fight, Ferguson attended a UFC press conference, where he was questioned about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. ‘El Cucuy’ didn’t have much to say about the clash. However, he made a straight point. He said:

“I hope they knock each other the f**k out.“

Ferguson has experienced exchanging jabs with Michael Chandler. Last year, he was defeated by ‘Iron’ through a knockout. It was Chandler’s first victory that came after two defeats in a row.

Advertisement

Therefore, it was an accomplishment that moved him ahead in the title picture. Following that, Dustin Poirier defeated him. As a result, it will be interesting to watch if he will get the Conor McGregor fight or not.

Chandler vs. McGregor: What’s the status

Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor appears to be a solid matchup and is still on the cards. However, the UFC has yet to make an official announcement about the same.

Nonetheless, McGregor and Chandler just completed a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ as coaches, which has boosted the likelihood of the bout. Furthermore, Dana White has also shown interest in making it happen.

The only hurdle right now is USADA. McGregor missed the USADA testing pool due in June, which would have let him this year. However, White is unconcerned, and it appears like the UFC may make an exception for McGregor. Thus, it is safe to say that there are high chances this bout will come to fruition.