“Bro Got the Chris Evans Trim”: Dwayne Johnson Wows Fans With Incredible Transformation for Upcoming MMA Based Movie

Since Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson transitioned to acting from professional wrestling, he has always been the go-to person when movie producers want someone authentic to represent a combat sports persona on the silver screen. Likewise, ‘The Rock’ is currently filming a movie titled ‘The Smashing Machine’ based on the life story of MMA pioneer, Mark Kerr. However, it’s not the movie itself but Johnson’s haircut that has fans talking.

Mark Kerr is well known for winning the World Vale Tudo Championship and the UFC Heavyweight Tournament twice and has been bestowed with more than twenty-one mixed martial arts titles in his entire career. Interestingly, to replicate Kerr’s look, The Rock had to wear facial prosthetics and even adopt a hairstyle very different from his own.

Needless to say, Johnson’s new look posted by ‘DiscussingFilm‘ led to some interesting reactions from fans who seemed to love his new hairstyle.

Reacting to the post one fan exclaimed, “Bro got the Chris Evans trim.”

Another shocked fan took to X and wrote, “That’s really him?! Give that make up team the Oscar now.”

“he looks unrecognizable. this might mean he’s going to go all out show his acting chops.”– commented a fan.

“Wow, you can’t even recognize him. That’s insane!”– commented another fan in denial.

“About time he stopped with cookie cutter action films and took the Matt McConaughey route to Oscar/Award success.”– commented a fan with a serious take on the matter.

Apart from his success in Hollywood, The Rock’s involvement in the UFC and WWE has increased since the recent merger of the two entities. He now plays a bigger role in the parent company, TKO Group.

Dwayne Johnson appointed to the board of directors for UFC and WWE

Last year, TKO Group Holdings Inc, the parent company of the UFC, made a bold move to acquire the WWE. After a successful takeover, the Endeavour group decided to merge the WWE and UFC into one single entity. Earlier this year, Johnson was appointed to the board of directors for the TKO Group comprising the WWE and UFC.

In addition to this, Johnson, 51, has been granted full ownership of “The Rock” trademark, which had been owned by WWE up until now. On top of it, he also signed a new services and merchandising agreement with WWE, which further increases the chances of his involvement at future UFC and WWE events.