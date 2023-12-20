EX-UFC Star Blames Colby Covington After Donald Trump Disqualified From 2024 Ballot in Colorado

Colby Covington recently failed to secure the welterweight title against Leon Edwards at UFC 296. Following that, he has been mocked by former UFC light heavyweight star Derek Brunson on social media. The reason behind the mockery was Donald Trump, the man Colby Covington adores the most. In light of the fact that the 45th US President recently got disqualified from the 2024 ballot in Colorado. Consequently, Brunson points fingers at Covington for Trump’s Disqualification.

On December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court barred Donald Trump from the presidency, citing the insurrection clause, and instructed removal of his name from the state’s Republican primary ballot. And now, Covington, a long-time advocate for Trump, has become the target of blame. In his post, Brunson shares that he holds Covington responsible for Trump’s removal. He wrote;

“I blame Colby Covington.”

Indeed, Covington has no connection to Trump’s disqualification from the 2024. However, given his vocal support for the former US President, ‘Chaos’ became the target. He respects Trump so much that he expressed the desire to drape the belt around his waist and have him walk out for the match at UFC 298.

However, it didn’t happen as Dana White didn’t allow the walkout and Covington didn’t win the belt. Despite that, he continued to praise Trump after the loss. So, in response to what Leon Edwards called an “obsession with Trump,” Brunson took a shot at Covington.

Are Colby Covington and Donald Trump Friends?

Talking about whether Trump and Covington are friends or not; yes, they are friends and have a solid bond. Given that they both share a common right-leaning political ideology and as ‘Chaos’ also aligns with this political stance, believing in putting America first, they have built a bond that goes beyond supporting each other for matches or presidential campaigns.

Trump even calls Covington before his fights and is the most known person on the planet coming to support the fighter before the fight means a lot to him. Likewise, Covington doesn’t miss any chance to advocate for the 45th US President.

Meanwhile, as of now, Covington hasn’t said anything about Trump getting disqualified, and it will be interesting to see how he’ll react to that.