Jon Jones Net Worth 2023: How Much Money Did ‘Bones’ Make From UFC?

As the UFC gets back on March 4th with a pay-per-view, the fans are excited to see Jon Jones back in the octagon. UFC 285 will be headlined by Jon Jones and Cyril Gane and they will fight for the vacant heavyweight championship of the world. Many UFC fighters have been champions over these years. But very few have been able to make a lot of money. The names that come to mind are Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and GSP. After having such a successful career in the UFC, fans are interested in knowing what Jon Jones’ net worth would be.

Jon Jones has been very successful in the 205-pound weight division in the UFC. He makes a move up to the heavyweight division and it would be interesting to see how well he performs.

Also Read: Islam Makhachev Net Worth 2023: How Much Did the Dagestani Make From UFC

Jon Jones Net Worth:

The former Light heavyweight has an incredible record of 26 wins and 1 loss to his name. Jon ‘Bones’ Jones estimated net worth is around $15 million. Most of Jones’s net worth is because of fighting in the UFC.

Here are some of the earnings from his last few fights:

Fighter Opponent UFC Event Base Salary Total Jon Jones Dominic Reyes UFC 247 $500,000 $940,000 Jon Jones Thiago Santos UFC 239 $500,000 $940,000 Jon Jones Anthony Smith UFC 235 $500,000 $590,000 Jon Jones Alexander Gustafsson UFC 232 $500,000 $1,380,000

Jones has made a good amount of money in his UFC fights. The Base Salary is the amount he gets to show up to the fight, which goes as per UFC contracts. His total payout includes base plus PPV payouts plus sponsorships.

Jon Jones in the past has had a few back-and-forth negotiations with Dana White and the UFC for his contract. Despite being so successful, his career has always been tainted due to the UFC of performance-enhancing drugs.

Jon Jones MMA Career:

Jones was a dominant champion in the 205 division, as he defeated some of the best fighters in the UFC. To name a few, Daniel Cormier, Anthony Smith, Dominic Reyes, Rashad Evans, Rampage Jackson, and many more.

I smell a trap, either way doesn’t matter, I’m training my ass off https://t.co/CrvyXAwynM — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 22, 2023

‘Bones’ makes his return at UFC 285 and it would be interesting to see how he adjusts to the weight difference. He is currently training with one of the best minds in the sport, Henry Cejudo. However, the opponent that he is facing is the most decorated striker in the UFC. Cyril Gane looks more than ready in his preparation, and it’s going to be one hell of a fight.

Who do you think takes home the heavyweight championship in the world?

Also Read: Is Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling for UFC Title Official?