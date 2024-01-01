Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Amanda Ribas and Others: Here’s How Top UFC Names Entered 2024

A large chunk of the world’s population celebrated this New Year’s Eve, just like every other year. Well, the celebrating population also included UFC stars. Several noted fighters and other UFC personas gave in to the party to celebrate the new year. But there were a few others who chose to maintain their usual lifestyle along with giving out warm wishes for their followers. Let’s take a look at how some of the noted UFC stars including Conor McGregor spent their 2024 New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor

Most UFC fans may agree that the biggest UFC star, Conor McGregor, never minds spending towards his lifestyle. Like every time, ‘Mystic Mac‘ went grand to celebrate the new year. This year, ‘The Notorious’ is in Dubai, and hence chose to visit one of the most luxurious tourist attractions in the world, The Burj Khalifa.

An Instagram post from him showcased that he enjoyed the night thoroughly with his family, kids, and Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. However, it was his announcement after the arrival of 2024 that took the UFC community by storm.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1jlhe8Sf1Q/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Dustin Poirier

The noted UFC lightweight, Dustin Poirier, didn’t choose to celebrate the new year like McGregor did. ‘The Diamond’ decided to spend some gala time with his loved ones at home. He also uploaded a short clip to his Instagram story to reveal his new year celebrations. It showcased him at home besides a few other kids dancing with his daughter while his wife, Jolie, also grooved to the music.

Georges St-Pierre

The New Year celebrations of the noted UFC legend, Georges St-Pierre, bore a lot of similarities with Poirier. Like ‘The Diamond’, ‘Rush’ also decided to stay indoors even on New Year’s Eve. But instead of Poirier showcasing how he was celebrating indoors, ‘GSP’ uploaded an Instagram reel with a collection of good wishes for his followers on the new year. The Canadian also gave out an unforgettable statutory warning to all the partygoers.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1iBCxovPYV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Amanda Ribas

The famous Brazilian UFC strawweight, Amanda Ribas, may have chosen to step out to celebrate the new year. But her celebration was nowhere as grand as McGregor’s. Instead, she chose to visit a dimly lit place with a lot of others in it and witnessed the show of crackers that went off right when the clock showed that a new year had arrived.

Advertisement

Bruce Buffer

The noted UFC announcer, Bruce Buffer, also may have maintained his usual routine without much celebration. This is probably why Buffer’s Instagram story didn’t showcase him or any of his near ones. Instead, he uploaded a superb snap to his story and gave out his best wishes to his followers in the recently arrived year, 2024.

Well, these are the times when the fans get to see a more personal side of their beloved fighters. The profession that UFC fighters have chosen may present them as individuals with superhuman power and endurance. But, the same fighters celebrating such festivals and other occasions with their families and loved ones, showcase that they are like us only.