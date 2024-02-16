UFC Meme of the Week: Ilia Topuria Being Cheap Copy of Conor McGregor to Alexander Volakanovski Sleeping – Here’s Top 5 Hilarious Memes

Every week, fans see hundreds of new MMA memes, adding excitement and fun to the discipline. Given the unpredictable nature of the internet, it’s impossible to foresee which moments will become memes. Because UFC 298 takes place this week, meme creators are hyping the event with numerous hilarious memes. Not only that, but other topics have also been turned into hilarious subjects. Here are some of the topmost funny memes of the week from the MMA world.

Fans mocking Ilia Topuria as master copy of Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski has been the undisputed featherweight champion for the longest time, but this week Ilia Topuria is aiming to dethrone him. Ahead of the UFC 298 event, at the press conference, the Spaniard got a taste of the feeling by grabbing Volkanovski’s belt in the iconic Conor McGregor style. As it was already done by The Irishman, fans hilariously call him a master copy of McGregor, which is also a classic meme.

Alexander Volkanovski Sleeping Meme

Last week, fight fans enjoyed a video where Volkanovski humorously promoted UFC 298. Given Ilia Topuria’s comment about Volkanovski being too old, Volkanovski joked about the “over 35 curse.”

In one scene, he was shown sleeping on the couch while analyzing his opponent, which became popular and inspired many memes online. In one meme, a user imagined himself as Volkanovski in 2067, old and falling asleep while watching UFC 814.

Fans Create Meme Magic as Dana White Skips UFC 300 Announcement at Super Bowl

Fans are pumped for UFC 300, and while they know nearly every fight on the card, the two massive bouts are still awaiting announcement. Meanwhile, rumors circulated, suggesting that Dana White would unveil these fights on Super Bowl day.

However, as it didn’t happen, furious fans took to the internet to create numerous memes. In one meme, fans, angry with White, shared a video of a brutal assault on the famous London Metro, labeling the man as UFC President.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 1000

It’s been years since fight fans have seen Conor McGregor fighting inside the octagon, and with each passing day, fans grow more impatient to see him. But more than fans, one man who wants to see him return is Michael Chandler.

It’s been almost a year since fans started hearing rumors about Chandler vs. McGregor, but there has been no announcement, and it doesn’t seem to be happening soon. Consequently, fans made a hilarious meme using hyperbolic expressions, showing old Chandler still waiting for the fight in 2060.

Sean Strickland Sparring Meme

Sean Strickland has recently been the talk of the town due to his actions during a sparring session with Sneako. The streamer arrived for the session, only to be brutally assaulted by the UFC fighter, leaving him bloodied.

Subsequently, fans on the internet began mocking Strickland, as he had brutally beaten Sneako after inviting him. One user shared a humorous meme, imagining a scenario and comparing the sparring session to a Bollywood movie named Dabang.