UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Confronts Paulo Costa After Spotting Yet Another Food Theft

Paulo Costa is allegedly stealing Merab Dvalishvili‘s food! UFC star Paulo Costa underwent a complete personality change after his loss against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. Prior to the fight, Costa was perceived as a scary knockout artist. While he is still considered so, Costa is well known amongst UFC fans for being a ‘secret juice’ sipping troll who does not spare anyone in the UFC. Most of the time, Costa’s victims are other fighters in his divisions who get trolled online. However, in a video posted recently on his social media, Costa showed himself messing with Merab Dvalishvili.

The UFC’s Performance Institute is a state-of-the-art facility made for fighters. All UFC fighters have free access to the facility where they are surrounded by top of the line equipment in order to improve every aspect of their game. The facility also features chefs who carefully curate menus and serve food based on the needs of the fighters.

After finishing a session, Costa headed to the cafeteria to fuel his body. He shared a video of him picking out an already made a meal that was labelled ‘Merab Dvalishvili’. He picked up the meal, stated “F**k Merab” and proceeded to eat the food, which was specially made for the Georgian superstar.

Costa posted the video on his Instagram, which left the fans in splits once again. ‘The Machine’ took to Instagram a few hours back, catching Costa red handed as he once again tried to steal his food. The bantamweight star walked up to Costa and confronted him about his actions. The two men argued for a while and finally settled on a deal that involved Costa giving Dvalishvili some of his secret juice in order to make up for his actions. While all these were made in good humor, Merab Dvalishvili is gearing up to be the next potential UFC Bantamweight champion.

Merab Dvalishvili in preparation for the biggest fight of his life

Dvalishvili asserted his place as the number one contender in the bantamweight division, with his win at UFC 298. ‘The Machine’ secured a dominant win over Henry Cejudo. Following the win, Dana White stated that Dvalishvili would be next in line to take on the winner of Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera. After defending his belt, O’Malley had other plans in mind initially and did not acknowledge Merab Dvalishvili at all.



However, in the past few weeks, he has come around to the idea of facing ‘The Machine’. In a recent interview, O’Malley’s coach suggested he would like his fighters to return around September, October or November. However, their top priority would be September at The Sphere. Now, it will be interesting to see if O’Malley vs Dvalishvili takes place at ‘The Sphere’.