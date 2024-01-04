Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: UFC Veteran Announcer Gives His Seal of Approval for the Mega Fight

Conor McGregor recently made waves after his UFC return announcement on the new year eve. This has finally put an end to the speculations as the voice of the UFC, Bruce Buffer, has also given this matchup an iconic go-ahead.

The UFC announcer recently shared a collaborative post (MMA PACK, MMA Uncensored, Kill Cliff FC) about McGregor vs. Chandler on his Instagram story. He seemed excited about the potential fight between the two fighters and expressed how it is finally on its way to materialize. The post that he shared has the details of the matchup along with the attached video of the Irishman giving details of the fight. Buffer captioned the story, “Finally ️️ ‘IT’S TIME’”

This reaction from ‘Veteran Voice of the Octagon’ does not come as a surprise as the MMA community is excited to see big fight. While some MMA experts have pointed fingers on the announcement, UFC fans are excited to see the Irishman man back inside the octagon.

Conor McGregor gives details about his UFC Return

After almost a year of speculations about McGregor vs. Chandler bout, the Irishman has finally given his word on the matchup. After planning his return for a long time after his injury at UFC 264, ‘The Notorious’ announced his return against Michael Chandler.

On the Sunday evening of December 31, 2023, McGregor shared a video on his social media and confirmed the details of his return. He announced that he would be finally returning to the octagon against Chandler. Further in the video, he also confirmed the date of the bout to be June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He captioned it, “MEGA NEWS ALERT!”.

‘The Notorious’ mentioned that fight will happen at 185-pounds which has got many UFC analysts thinking. Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen raised their doubts about the fight taking place in the middleweight division.

As much as there is excitement for this potential matchup, there are also fans who are disappointed about it not being on the UFC 300 card. The announcement has caused waves in the world of MMA as McGregor is finally eyeing his return after his last bout in 2021.

It is imperative to note that it has not been officially confirmed by the UFC yet. So fans are waiting for the final seal of approval from the promotion.