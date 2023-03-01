Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Will the Winner Get a Title Shot Next?

The Ultimate Fighter season 31 has started shooting, and the show will air on ESPN from 30th May. The two coaches on TUF season 31 are Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. As the fans know, this will be McGregor’s return after a brutal leg injury that he suffered in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. ‘The Notorious’ broke his leg mid-fight as he landed wrongly on a foot going backwards. Michael Chandler on the other hand is also coming off of a loss against Dustin Poirier. However, will the winner ofMichael Chandler vs Conor McGregor get a title shot at 155 is the question fans have in mind.

Every guy at 155 to 170 wants to fight Conor McGregor, as it’s a huge payday. Chandler being the yes man for the UFC gets his opportunity to make a big payday as both of them will face each other at the end of TUF season.

McGregor vs Chandler: Will the winner get to fight for the belt?

Both Chandler and McGregor look big for the 155-pound weight class. Conor McGregor has put on a lot of size, especially after his last fight. Chandler has always been a muscular guy who used to cut a lot of weight. Making 155 would be a task for both of the fighters.

Even though ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ mike chandler would love to have a fight at 170 and not cut the weight, Dana White seems to have different plans. Dana White recently went on The Pat McAfee show and said the fight will probably take place at 155 pounds.

Dana White also said that it is not certain if the winner will get a title shot or not. It depends on how the division looks at that time. The winner will definitely be in a good place, he added.

Many believe that if McGregor gets the victory, he will get the title shot as he brings in the highest number. The champion in that division would also like to fight Conor McGregor, as fighters think it is an easy fight for the biggest pay day of their life. McGregor, however, isn’t an easy fight by any means. The layoff may affect his performance, but he still remains one of the best strikers in the UFC

The state of lightweight division in the UFC:

The UFC lightweight division is the most talent stacked division in the UFC. The current champ Islam Makhachev recently defended his belt against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

Charles Olivera is still the real deal in the division and the toughest fight one could get. Beneil Dariush is the Darkhorse of the division and looks like he is set to face Charles Olivera in the future. The winner of this fight could possibly fight for the title next.

Justin Gaethji, the number 3 ranked lightweight in the world, is set to face Rafael Fiziev who is ranked number 6 in the world. They both will clash at UFC 286 in the co-main event. The winner is also likely to get a title shot.

With Dustin Poirier ranked at number two, he has the case to fight for the belt. With more than 2 fighters deserving of the title shot, it’s hard to predict who will get it.

Who do you think faces the champ next?

