Conor McGregor’s Latest Sparring Footage Draws Big Question From UFC Veteran: “It Looks Nothing Like Him”

Conor McGregor is inching ever so close to his return to the UFC this year. ‘The Notorious’ is set to face Michael Chandler. However, at this point in time, there is no date set for the fight. Regardless, McGregor has been in the gym, honing his craft in preparation for his return. He recently shared a sparring video with fans where he showed off his boxing skills. While many praised McGregor for looking sharp, a UFC veteran has raised major concerns about the video on his YouTube channel.

Chael Sonnen dissected the video shared by McGregor. Sonnen went on to raise some serious questions about the video. He said,

“I am watching the worst video I have ever seen produced by Conor McGregor. I am at the YouTube page called the MacLife, this is the single worst thing I have seen produced by Conor McGregor. There is a training video that is allegedly Conor McGregor sparring. I have to use the word allegedly, it looks nothing like him and his body is completely covered up. Conor has some very recognisable features, tattoos for example… it is shot so badly, I can not promise you it’s Conor McGregor… This is terrible.”

Chael Sonnen raises a good point regarding McGregor’s recent video. ‘The Notorious’ often shares photos and videos from his training sessions. However, in this particular video, there is no definite sign that the person in the video is in fact Conor McGregor. While it is unlikely that McGregor has posted a video of someone else, Sonnen’s questions, as legitimate as this, are not what we are used to seeing from McGregor. Regardless, McGregor has an uphill battle in front of him as he prepares for a return.

Dana White brushes off Conor McGregor’s recent claims regarding his return

Conor McGregor posted a video on the first day of this year claiming that he would return at International fight week against Michael Chandler. He also stated that the weight class would be 185-pounds. In a recent press conference following UFC 297, a reporter asked Dana White whether McGregor would be fighting at International fight week.



Dana White responded, saying that is not the case. Recently, McGregor has been putting out a few tweets showing his interest and intention to fight at UFC 300. Dana White is still looking for a main event. Therefore, McGregor at UFC 300 could very well be a possibility.