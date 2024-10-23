Conor McGregor’s Video on Jesus Changing His Life Touches Jon Jones and Paulo Costa

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor (right) during the second half in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor seems to have found Jesus… yet again as he recently professed his faith on social media. Having grown up in a traditional Irish household, McGregor has always been close to God. Amidst rumors of his return to the octagon, he shared a video of a fan approaching him and talking about God, a far cry from the usual stuff ‘The Notorious’ posts.

His Instagram posts are usually of him training, partying, or promoting his products. His stories are a whole different thing that deserves a separate article.

So when he posted about Jesus, it surprised many but soon other UFC fighters chimed in on the post.

Jon Jones and Paulo Costa are two other such fighters who believe in God and credit him for all they have achieved in their life. Both of them reacted with emojis to McGregor’s post.

In the video, one can see a random fan on a cycle come alongside ‘The Notorious‘ as he is out on a run. The fan then tells him about Jesus to which the UFC fighter responds by saying,

“Jesus loves you brother, Jesus loves us all.”

The pair then went their own separate ways since McGregor was training and the fan did not want to intrude.

Speaking of which, there’s a new target now that the Irishman wants to achieve before he hangs up his gloves for good.

McGregor’s target before retirement

Conor McGregor is the face of the UFC, there is no denying that. If there is anyone who knows how to sell a fight, it’s him, and no other fighter even comes close.

Even today, long past his prime and 3 years since his absence from the octagon, one can say with utmost certainty that when he makes a return, it will break all PPV records. How does one know?

Well, it’s not speculation if it is history. This is just what he does.

But despite breaking multiple PPV records in the UFC already, it turns out he is not satisfied as he tweeted out his target on Twitter.

‘The Notorious’ wants to hold the record of having all the top 10 highest-selling PPVs in UFC history.

“7 out of 10 highest ppv’s, NO! I have 8 of the highest! I outsold UFC 100! I have the documentation to prove it. By end of my contract I will hold the entire top 10.”

And he is probably the only fighter who could actually do it. Even his supposed return fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 had broken all the gate records. And if and when he decides to lace up those boots again, fans will come pouring in.