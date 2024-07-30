Tom Aspinall and Francis Ngannou’s Power Makes Them Fearless Against Anyone: Daniel Cormier

The curtains have finally fallen on UFC 304, and when the dust settled, homeboy, Tom Aspinall had used his blistering power and precision to cut down Curtis Blaydes in R1. Reacting to the interim heavyweight champion’s thumping win, UFC veteran Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts, drawing a close parallel with former UFC heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou.

Speaking to his Good Guy/ Bad Guy co-host, Chael Sonnen, DC laid out his thoughts, essentially revealing how both Ngannou had so much confidence in their one shot KO power that it almost never mattered how skilled the other guy was.

“He (Tom Aspinall) attacked Curtis Blaydes like Curtis Blaydes posed no threat to him and that to me is special. The last guy we saw do that in the UFC was Francis Ngannou. Ngannou knew that if he could land one, he’d put these guys out so if you had any skill that could be a threat to him, you better you use it right away because if you didn’t he was going to knock you out.”

Now, Cormier does have a point here. Much like, the Cameroonian, Aspinall has power and has extremely fast hands for a heavyweight. Couple these two and you have the perfect KO artist.

Exuding confidence and motivated by this, both fighters force their opponents to fight them their way only to catch them and lay them out with quick barrages. Cormier added,

“Tom Aspinall is operating under the same way where he goes after you, he says, ‘I’m going to make you fight me right now because I believe if I can land, I’m going to put you out. The jab is what hurt Curtis Blaydes really bad and then the right hand skimmed him, it skimmed Curtis Blaydes and put him down.”

In fact, Aspinall emulated his performance against Russian Juggernaut, Sergei Pavlovich on Saturday when he laid out Blaydes in just 60 seconds, the kind of performance ‘The Predator’ was known for during his time in the UFC.

Furthermore, the veteran also divulged how the Englishman has the potential to hand Jon Jones his first legitimate loss.

DC hails Tom Aspinall as the “best heavyweight on the planet” after UFC 304

While the UFC’s Manchester outing did come short in terms of finishes and overall excitement, the co-main event of the card worked out wonders for Aspinall fans.

The fighter redeemed himself of his loss against ‘The Razor’ in stunning fashion, KOing Blaydes in round 1 and silencing all the naysayers, and then proceeded to callout champion, Jon Jones.

Even UFC frontman, Dana White wants to see Jones vs Aspinall now and the title unification bout is now gaining traction. With the new development, DC shared his thoughts on how the Englishman is a the best heavyweight on the planet and Jon Jones might not be able to beat him.

“But I will not be quick to say Jon Jones is afraid of him or that it’s a foregone conclusion that he beats Jon. Because I’ve been in there with Jones. I know how tough he is, I know how smart he is and I know how much he loves to compete. And if you love to compete as much as that guy does, he can never been counted out from a fight.”

Well, the Jones vs Aspinall fight is now a lot closer and something the matchmakers now find exciting. Let us know your thoughts on the potential heavyweight unification bout.