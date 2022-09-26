Surging Lightweight Contender Hailed Conor McGregor for His Incredible Career and Said “Without Him MMA Wouldn’t Be What It Was Now”

UFC’s next cash cow has endorsed former two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor, amid recent scrutiny faced by the Irishman!

Common knowledge insists, that McGregor to this day, is still a household name. Despite having won just one fight since 2016, his reputation precedes the losses. The man to have elevated the sport to global stardom must definitely be accredited for it in an appropriate manner.

In spite of his contribution to martial arts and the UFC, the spectators who dislike Conor, find almost any and every other reason to despise him. This is simply due to the fact, that they do not agree with the manner in which he promotes his fights.

However, mind you, these are the same fans, who cry for ‘drama’, and claim that the current product sold by the UFC, which emphasizes on discipline and morals, is ‘boring’.

Regardless, McGregor has been backed by the UFC’s rising star, and one of the hottest names in the game today, Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett has acknowledged and apprehended the influence Conor McGregor has had on the sport of MMA and has vouched for the former Lightweight champion, to receive the respect he deserves!

Paddy the ‘Baddy’, has been on the radar of UFC fans for a while now, since his electric debut, and consecutive finishes of the contenders placed in front of him.

However, the reason he has stockpiled a stellar following in the duration of less than a year is his exhilarating personality. The vociferous Pimblett has been a breath of fresh air, in a rather stagnating period of time.

Pimblett has also shared his insights on Conor, claiming that the ‘Notorious’ one is the reason, he’s getting paid what he is now.

Paddy expressed-

“It was great when Conor said good things about us, cause I’ve got respect for Conor lad. A lot of people in MMA, they speak bad about him..Without him MMA wouldn’t be what it was now. Gary Neville wouldn’t come into an MMA gym to interview me and Molly, if it wasn’t for Conor McGregor and the way he made the whole sport explode into the mainstream.”

Conor might have ruffled a few feathers, but at the end of the day, the compensation received by fighters today, has been enhanced from what it was ten years ago, and McGregor is the sole reason for this. Like it or not, Conor McGregor is the UFC!

