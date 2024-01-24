UFC 300: Dana White Announces Signing of Kayla Harrison as Another Big Name Gets Added to the Card

Dana White and the UFC are pulling out all the stops to give fans an extremely stacked card at UFC 300. The card already features 2 title fights and several extremely interesting fights. However, taking things up a notch, Dana White recently took to social media to announce yet another fight on the card. He also announced the signing of Kayla Harrison to the UFC, who will make her debut at UFC 300.

Advertisement

Dana White took to social media channels to announce a signing that has been a long time coming. In the video posted he said,

“Hey guys here’s another announcement for UFC 300. Holly Holm, she was inducted into the boxing hall of fame in 2022. And in the history of the bantamweight division, she is tied for the fourth most wins….”

Advertisement

Dana White continued,

“Holly Holm is one of the baddest women to compete in combat sports ever… She has fought all the nastiest women in the world in boxing and MMA except for one. Holly will be taking on the only person in US history to win back to back gold medals in Judo. The UFC has officially signed Kayla Harrison.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1750003111492759734?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For a long time now, Kayla Harrison was regarded as the best female mixed martial artist outside the UFC. Harrison spent the entirety of her MMA career with PFL, where he has an impressive record of 16-1.

After five years with the promotion, Harrison decided it was time to move on. Harrison’s last fight in the PFL was in November last year, following which she became a free agent. While many thought this would eventually happen, White’s announcement confirms the signing of yet another big name.

Advertisement

A closer look at Kayla Harrison’s signing and the picture at UFC 300

As mentioned by Dana White, Harrison is an extremely accomplished martial artist. She won Olympic gold in 2012 as well as in 2016 at 78 kg in Judo. Harrison has been near flawless in her MMA career.

The only blip came in the form of a loss against Larissa Pacheco in November 2022. When she entered free agency, there was no doubt that the UFC would end up signing her.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CSFEMBVAWz7/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, over the past couple of weeks, there were rumors that she would headline UFC 300 against Amanda Nunes. In recent interviews, Nunes stated that she might be open to a return to action. However, given the recent fight announcement, it appears as though Dana White and his team are still on the lookout for a main event for UFC 300.