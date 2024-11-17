Sean O’Malley Offers to ‘Take Care’ of Gervonta Davis After Jake Paul Claps Back Over Mike Tyson Fight Criticism

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley called out WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis and promised Jake Paul to help him ‘take care’ of the boxer. Following his fight with Mike Tyson, Paul was sought out by ‘Tank’, who chided him for taking on a 58-year-old man.

Paul hit back at Davis and claimed that the champ was just short and continued to make fun of his height like a middle school bully.

“Gerventa Davis is just angry he’s not tall enough to ride rollercoaster at Disney World. I’m sorry little buddy. I know it’s not fair”

This is where O’Malley inserted himself into the story and asked his ‘good friend’ Paul if he needed him to take care of ‘Tank’,

“Need me take care of him?”

O’Malley has been wanting to transition to boxing for a long time. In fact, even before he became champion he wanted to trade his craft for bigger gloves and an even bigger paycheque every once in a while.

After he won the bantamweight title, Suga wanted to defend it a couple of times before making the switch, similar to his idol Conor McGregor. That said, given Suga’s ambitions have also ranged into being a double champ in the UFC, the switch should be taken with a hint of salt.

But given that he’s already siding with Paul to talk trash to boxers, maybe those passions have been re-ignited. But will he still defend Paul now that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has turned his attention to O’Malley’s hero?

Paul calls out McGregor

Despite doing record-breaking numbers his fight with Tyson garnered, the YouTuber turned boxer faced a lot of criticism. Fortunately or otherwise, he has kept all the receipts.

In a flurry of tweets, he clapped back at all the big names who criticized him, from Francis Ngannou to Conor McGregor.

He even called out the Irishman to a fight,

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t”

Paul isn’t talking out of the air, an MMA fight between the pair is very possible since ‘The Problem Child’ is officially a part of the PFL. He has been teasing an MMA debut for a while now.

But given the difference in their weight class, one can only hope that he take on Ngannou instead. And given that he’s already been beefing with the Cameroonian, hopefully, it’s not a very distant dream.

Clout chasing doesn’t suit you legend. Maybe Jon Jones is the better heavyweight after all https://t.co/XvQ3ZLkaaJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 16, 2024



So which fight will you be hoping for? McGregor or Ngannou?