“Yeah He’s Done”: Tony Ferguson Leaves Fans Shell Shocked With His Stunt Ahead of UFC 296

Tony Ferguson takes on Paddy Pimblett this weekend at UFC 296. The event will be UFC’s last PPV event in what has been an extremely packed and eventful year for the promotion. In the main event, the welterweight title will be on the line as Colby Covington takes on Leon Edwards in what will be his third title shot.

The UFC’s behind the scenes series leading up to PPV events has become a big hit among UFC fans. UFC Embedded allows fans to get a closer look at what goes on during fight week behind the scenes. In the most recent episode of the same, Tony Ferguson shocked fans by pulling out a lizard from his pocket. In the clip, Ferguson said,

“Wanna see my Lizard? This is houdini. He is camera shy right now I am sorry.”

Needless to say, carrying a lizard around in a pocket is not something that most people do. Given that it is Tony Ferguson it comes as less of a surprise. However, fans had a few hilarious responses to the same. Let’s take a closer look at some of the best fan reactions to Ferguson.

A fan said, “I wouldn’t let anyone ask me that without immediately alerting the proper authorities.”

Another fan said, “Yeah he’s done Paddy via flying knee round 1”

“Tonys suttin else”- commented a fan

Another fan commented saying, “Dangerous question”

Tony Ferguson has a lot riding on this fight. There is serious concern among fans as well as pundits for Ferguson’s well being given how he has lost his last few fights. Let’s take a closer look at ‘El Cucuy’s’ record and what the stakes are for him going into this fight.

Paddy Pimblett to spell the end of Tony Ferguson and his UFC career?

After a mind-boggling 12-fight win streak, Ferguson finds himself at the end of six consecutive losses. What is more concerning is that out of the six losses, Ferguson has been finished four times. Given that Ferguson will be 40-years-old in two months, it is even more of a concern. Ferguson maintains that he is far from done with his fighting career.

However, if he suffers yet another loss against Paddy Pimblett, there is a very strong chance that Dana White himself might ask Ferguson to hang up his gloves. ‘El Cucuy’ has been taking this fight camp extremely seriously and also enlisted the services of David Goggins to improve his mental strength as well as endurance. Whether or not Ferguson secures a win, only time will tell.