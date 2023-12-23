Dana White Gives His Seal of Approval to Travis Scott’s Latest Collaboration With Jordan

Dana White is an extremely wealthy individual thanks to his ownership stake in the UFC. The UFC head honcho does not shy away from spending his money on things that he loves and sharing it with his fans. A recent obsession that White has picked up is sneakers. White is often spotted wearing the latest and greatest sneakers while at UFC events. In a recent Instagram story, White gave his seal of approval for the new designs for the Travis Scott, Jordan collaboration coming out in 2024.

White took to Instagram to share two images. The first image featured the Travis Scott x Jordan 1 low OG “Canary Yellow”. The second image featured the Travis Scott x AJ 1 low OG “Black Olive”. For the uninitiated, Travis Scott is one of the most famous rappers in the world. Scott is well-known throughout the world for his unique musical style, influential style, and iconic collaborations. In 2018, Scott partnered with the Jordan brand to create a line of shoes designed by him.

The first collection released in the second half of 2018. Since then, the shoe has become extremely desirable among shoe collectors worldwide, Dana White being one of them. The aforementioned shoes retail for around $150, however since the demand drastically outweighs the supply the resale value on the shoes exceed the $1,000 mark.



In a recent video Dana White gave fans a tour of his shoe collection and said that the Travis Scott Jordan 1s are his favourite sneaker of all time. The 54-year-old also stated that he spends a mind-boggling $100,000 a year on sneakers. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at one of the biggest challenges headed White’s way in 2024.

A closer look at Dana White and UFC 300

UFC 300 is set to be one of the biggest and most important events in the history of the UFC. White proclaimed that the card would be stacked in such a way that it would leave fans in disbelief. Yesterday, Dana White announced the first set of fights confirmed for UFC 300. He confirmed Jiri Prochazka vs Rakic, and Aljamain Sterling vs Calvin Kattar.

White also confirmed that Bo Nickal would also be fighting on the card as well. The next few weeks will be interesting for UFC fans as the fight announcements will be coming in thick and fast. It will be interesting to see who the UFC chooses to headline potentially the biggest event of 2024.