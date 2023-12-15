“Dana White Is…”: Jake Paul Predicts UFC’s Downfall Amidst the PFL-Bellator Merger

The MMA world was left shocked a few weeks back after PFL announced that it was acquiring rival MMA promotion Bellator MMA. Even before the merger, 2023 was a huge year for the PFL. The promotion put on a number of exciting events and signed a few marquee names as well. Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou signed with the promotion earlier this year. Both of them promised to make their MMA debut for the promotion soon.

While the news of the acquisition was welcomed by the fans, it does not seem to concern UFC President Dana White. The UFC head honcho was asked in a press conference about the merger and if he was worried about the same. In response he said that he was not worried about one shi**y organisation buying another shi**y company. He took a a dig at both the organisations for not selling tickets. White showed no concern about the acquisition. However, Jake Paul feels that this is not the truth.

In a recent interview, Paul mentioned how that it was a massive deal. He further stated that White made the statements to protect his business. Jake Paul said,

“It is a massive deal of course. Dana is going to say that to protect his business but the UFC is falling. Like what big fights are they putting on? Their biggest star and the heavyweight champion of their organisation came to the PFL for better opportunities. And the fighters are going where the better opportunities are, that is what 2023, 2024 is all about. The PFL is the best place for fighters, so ESPN is crushing it, massive numbers and they just keep getting bigger and bigger. New investments infused in the company so, just massive plans, massive things going on. Dana White is concerned, trust me.”

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at Jake Paul and his upcoming fight this weekend.

Jake Paul to switch to MMA with a win this weekend?

Jake Paul is set to fight Andre August this weekend in what will be his ninth fight as a professional. ‘The Problem Child’ was linked to the likes of Tommy Fury and KSI among others but ultimately chose August. It has been almost a year since Paul signed his deal with PFL, however, he has not entered the octagon yet.

There is a very strong chance that should Jake get a win this weekend, he will switch his focus to MMA. The long awaited debut might take place in 2024. While that is not confirmed yet, it seems like the most viable option. A fight against Nate Diaz in the octagon in 2024 is a very strong possibility. Whether or not that actually happens, only time will tell.