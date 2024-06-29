KSI says Jake Paul is Too Terrified to Fight: “It’s Been F**king 5 Years”

Celebrity boxing fans have been waiting for the Jake Paul vs. KSI fight for about half a decade now. But a recent ‘X’ update from ‘Happy Punch’ has come as a major blow to their expectations as the British YouTuber has blamed the ‘Problem Child’ for the fight never materializing.

KSI started engaging in a war of words with Jake after he defeated Logan Paul in the second encounter between the two. ‘The Problem Child’s’ elder brother may have endured a loss against the 31-year-old. But he settled his differences and partnered with KSI to launch the hydration brand ‘Prime Hydration’.

However, Jake could never move over the fact that KSI beat his brother inside the ring and that is what fueled the speculations of an in-ring encounter between ‘The Problem Child’ and his British rival.

Well, fans have been awaiting this encounter since 2019. But KSI believes the fight will never come to pass because Jake Paul was afraid of him.

“I know some of you want the Jake Paul vs. KSI fight to happen. It’s been fuc*ing 5+ years. [But] It’s not gonna happen. Jake Paul doesn’t want to fight me. He’s terrified of me.”

By now, even the laymen may have realized that KSI and Jake Paul are no friends but British YouTuber eventually made a positive prediction about one of Paul’s upcoming ventures.

KSI predicts Jake Paul would defeat Mike Perry on 20 July

Like lots of other boxing fans, KSI has also accused Paul of hand-picking rivals who are inferior to him in terms of skills. He also counted Paul’s upcoming rival, Mike Perry, as a similar example.

The 31-year-old mentioned that he would’ve respected Paul’s decision to fight the BKFC middleweight champ if the bout took place inside the BKFC’s squared circle as ‘Platinum’ Perry with boxing gloves would be a much inferior opponent to Paul.

This is why the 31-year-old predicted a victory for ‘The Problem Child’, keeping the bitterness among themselves aside. But this was so passive aggressive than fans can expect a retort from Jake Paul soon. When one of them talks, the other is never far away.