A Vicious Strike to the head during a kickboxing match claims the life of an MMA athlete in India.

Young MMA fighter Nikhil in India dies after being punched in the head during his championship kickboxing match.



Authorities have launched an investigation into competition organizers after kickboxer Nikhil Suresh, 23, died on Wednesday.

News says that the fihgter tumble to the ground after receiving a punch to the face from his opponent last Sunday is captured in horrifying video. The referee then declared the match over as Nikhil lay motionless.

Nikhil was rescued by terrified bystanders. He then rushed to the hospital where he subsequently passed away from his wounds four days later.

Nikhil, who started kickboxing two years ago, participated in the National K-1 Kickboxing Championship organized by the K-1 Kickboxing Association of Karnataka in India. His devastated father filed a police complaint over his son’s death, accusing the organizers of negligence.

Police Investigation on the MMA Championship fight in India

Police visited the site, Rapid Fitness Gym in Jnanabharati, on Friday, the Times of India reports.

A police source told the daily: “The spot inspection will play a vital role in proving or disproving the allegations of negligence against the organizers as alleged by Nikhil’s father.”

Police say the organizer of the event, Naveen Ravishankar, is still missing.

Nikhil’s heartbroken coach Vikram Nagaraj described him as a “beautiful soul” in an emotional tribute.

He said: “It is with deep sadness that I take upon myself the burden of breaking the terrible news that we have all been dreading.

“Today, my son Nikhil chose to hang up his gloves.

Despite receiving the best medical care. His precious soul departed us in the early hours of this morning after a challenging battle.

“He will be in our hearts and memories. I don’t have to express my emotions right now. I lost my son today. We pray to the almighty to give us all enough strength to bear the unbearable. Condolences.”

Touted to be the next big thing in MMA in India. Nikhil recently participated in the 6th Open MMA Championship in Karnataka. After featuring at the 5th MMA India Nationals in Madhya Pradesh.

