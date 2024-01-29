UFC Star Shares Intriguing Poster, Adding to Speculation for Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 Fight

Even after multiple announcements, the UFC authorities are yet to reveal the coveted main event of their milestone PPV, UFC 300. The recent to-and-fro between the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, had several fans thinking that these two would be headlining the UFC 300. But a recent ‘X’ update from the noted UFC lightweight Terrence McKinney hinted that the eagerly awaited McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy fight may also serve as the headliner of UFC 300.

Most fans may already know that the coveted McGregor vs. Diaz rivalry currently stands at 1-1 after two fights. The UFC audiences have raised their voice regarding the materialization of this matchup multiple times. But they haven’t received anything positive to date. ‘TWrecks’s’ update may have portrayed a third scrap between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. But it never said about the fight headlining UFC 300. His caption read:

“This might be the best fight poster ever”

McKinney may have posted this update just because he likes the poster. But the eagerness of the fans to watch this fight has got many of them speculating. However, a deeper look will reveal that the possibility of a McGregor vs. Diaz headliner for UFC 300 can’t be debunked completely.

Nate Diaz has already said he is ready for Conor McGregor at UFC 300

The recent series of tweets between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has made it clear that both of them are willing to fight at UFC 300. ‘Iron’ recently replied to McGregor’s ‘X’ update, where he clarified that he has no problems even if McGregor wants to fight at UFC 300. But Diaz has been looking for an opponent to fight at UFC 300 for about a month now. On 23 December 2023, ‘The Stockton Slapper’ wrote in an ‘X’ update, “UFC 300 would be tight but there’s nobody to fight”.

But the next two tweets from Diaz on 12 January and 27 January 2024 made it apparent that he was looking to headline the coveted UFC 300 main event as well. Moreover, both of them also clarified that he wanted McGregor as his rival. Hence, currently, it’s only McGregor’s approval that the UFC authorities need to make McKinney’s probable UFC 300 poster an actual one.