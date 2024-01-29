HomeSearch

UFC Star Shares Intriguing Poster, Adding to Speculation for Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 Fight

Souvik Roy
|Published

UFC Star Shares Intriguing Poster, Adding to Speculation for Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 Fight

Conor McGregor Nate Diaz
Credits: Imago

Even after multiple announcements, the UFC authorities are yet to reveal the coveted main event of their milestone PPV, UFC 300. The recent to-and-fro between the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, had several fans thinking that these two would be headlining the UFC 300. But a recent ‘X’ update from the noted UFC lightweight Terrence McKinney hinted that the eagerly awaited McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy fight may also serve as the headliner of UFC 300.

Most fans may already know that the coveted McGregor vs. Diaz rivalry currently stands at 1-1 after two fights. The UFC audiences have raised their voice regarding the materialization of this matchup multiple times. But they haven’t received anything positive to date. ‘TWrecks’s’ update may have portrayed a third scrap between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. But it never said about the fight headlining UFC 300. His caption read:

“This might be the best fight poster ever”

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/twrecks155/status/1751697353059529021?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

McKinney may have posted this update just because he likes the poster. But the eagerness of the fans to watch this fight has got many of them speculating. However, a deeper look will reveal that the possibility of a McGregor vs. Diaz headliner for UFC 300 can’t be debunked completely.

Nate Diaz has already said he is ready for Conor McGregor at UFC 300

The recent series of tweets between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has made it clear that both of them are willing to fight at UFC 300. ‘Iron’ recently replied to McGregor’s ‘X’ update, where he clarified that he has no problems even if McGregor wants to fight at UFC 300. But Diaz has been looking for an opponent to fight at UFC 300 for about a month now. On 23 December 2023, ‘The Stockton Slapper’ wrote in an ‘X’ update, “UFC 300 would be tight but there’s nobody to fight”.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NateDiaz209/status/1738690256663351703?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But the next two tweets from Diaz on 12 January and 27 January 2024 made it apparent that he was looking to headline the coveted UFC 300 main event as well. Moreover, both of them also clarified that he wanted McGregor as his rival. Hence, currently, it’s only McGregor’s approval that the UFC authorities need to make McKinney’s probable UFC 300 poster an actual one.

Share this article

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy