Leon Edwards Demands ‘Rolex’ as Reward From Jon Jones After Beating Colby Covington at UFC 296

Leon Edwards extended his win streak to 13 with an impressive win over Colby Covington at UFC 296. This was the British fighter’s second successful title defence and perhaps the most satisfying win of his career. Following his win, Leon Edwards was lauded by the MMA community for shutting up Covington. However, heavyweight champion Jon Jones took it a step further by offering Edwards a grand reward for his performance. ‘Rocky’ however, has something different in mind.

Jon Jones was impressed with Edwards’ victory over Covington at UFC 296. He took to X (fka Twitter) and showed his generosity by offering a reward for Edwards. ‘Bones’ stated that he was ready to offer Edwards a motorcycle for his performance against Covington. Edwards responded to the generous offer made by Jones saying,

“Respect G.O.A.T it was easy work. means a lot coming from you. I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie tho.”

‘Rocky’ appreciated Jones for his kind gesture while calling the UFC heavyweight the G.O.A.T. He showed his readiness to accept a Rolex watch and not a bike as he doesn’t like riding bikes.

Jones’ tweet suggests he was not happy with Covington’s choice of words to hype the UFC 296 main event. Over the years, ‘Chaos’ has rubbed many fighters the wrong way with his words and actions. The same is especially true for Jon Jones who has known Covington before his UFC days.

Jones and Covington were famously roommates for a while at Iowa Central Community College. ‘Bones’ has stated in multiple interviews that it was during this time that he grew wary of Covington as a human. It is safe to assume that Jones’ dislike for Covington grew ever since Covington made it big in the UFC. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at what’s next for Leon Edwards after a dominant win over Covington.

Leon Edwards to take on Belal Muhammad at UFC 300?

As per MMA community, Belal Muhammad seems to be the next contender for the welterweight champion. ‘Remember the Name’ is on a five-fight win streak. Edwards walked away with the belt at UFC with hardly any damage absorbed. Fortunately, Edwards did not suffer any injuries during the fight either.

Therefore, there is a very strong chance that the fight between Edwards and Muhammad takes place in the first half of 2024. The UFC will have multiple title fights at UFC 300. Fans will be hoping that the welterweight clash between Edwards and Muhammad is one of them.