Brock Lesnar is currently a WWE star. However, recent reports suggest that he may be done with the promotion. It was recently revealed that the Beast Incarnate was saying goodbye to some people at WWE RAW and allegedly told them that he was finishing up. This has left many wondering what the future holds for him. Is a return to MMA on the cards? Well, that question was recently sent towards the way of UFC president Dana White.

Also read: Is Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE After WrestleMania 39?

After his first run with the WWE, Lesnar tried his hand in MMA. He lost his very first UFC match but went on to capture the heavyweight championship. He ended his UFC career with a record of 5 wins and 3 losses. Now that Lesnar is reportedly done with WWE, is he looking for a UFC return?

Dana White opens up on the prospect of Brock Lesnar returning to UFC

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dana White was asked about the possibility of Brock Lesnar signing with the UFC again. White stated that Lesnar’s made a lot of money and has already won the heavyweight championship, leaving him with nothing to prove, which makes his return very unlikely.

“Brock and I have a great relationship, and we always have, but I don’t think Brock wants to fight anymore,” Dana White said. “Brock’s made a lot of money. He came into the UFC and won the heavyweight title. He’s got nothing left to prove. I don’t think he’d want to do it.”

Despite his short stint with the Mixed Martial Arts promotion, Lesnar managed to cement his position as one of the most dominant heavyweights in the promotion. He picked up wins over the likes of Randy Couture, Frank Mir, and Shane Carwin.

However, his career came to a halt after he tested positive twice for clomiphene and was suspended for one year by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). He announced his retirement from the sport shortly after.

Jon Jones still wants to face Brock Lesnar in the UFC

Dana White may believe that Brock Lesnar is done with UFC. However, current heavyweight Champion Jon Jones still harbors hope that they can go one on one with each other. During a recent interview with Sporting News Fights, Jones expressed his desire to fight Lesnar.

He stated that while Lesnar was not very technical in his fighting, his huge following among fans would have made their encounter financially massive.

Jones acknowledged that there was very little chance of this match taking place but he still called out the Beast Incarnate saying, “Never Say Never”.

Every fighter has a dream opponent. For @JonnyBones, he told @KarisaMaxwell that it would be cool face Brock Lesnar 👊 pic.twitter.com/LfdWAS3uIu — Sporting News Fights (@sn_fights) March 3, 2023

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Omos at WrestleMania 39. Omos vs Lesnar is nowhere near a Lesnar dream match. However, it is still a spectacle. After all, there aren’t too many people that tower over the former WWE and Universal Champion.

As far as Jon Jones goes, he may never get to face Lesnar, but he already has his eyes on another legendary heavyweight, Stipe Miocic. Chances are, this could even be his first title defense. A victory here for Jones will likely end the debate on who the greatest ever UFC fighter is, that is, if you don’t already think he is.

Click here for more UFC News