“Dana White PowerBite”: UFC Vegas 89 Witnesses First-Ever Fight Ending in Disqualification After Controversial ‘Bite’, Fans React

UFC fans may have witnessed the noted Jon Jones getting disqualified from his TUF 10 finale fight after throwing an array of illegal elbows. But the UFC Vegas 89 showcased an all-new kind of illegal move inside the octagon. The all-Brazilian UFC Vegas 89 prelims fight between Igor Severino and Andre Lima was stopped after the former bit his rival during the fight. This one-of-a-kind incident sparked a lot of discussions in the community, with the UFC’s official ‘X’ account also highlighting the same.

The first round between Severino and Lima was a pretty competitive one. However, the former started to look for takedowns in the second round. During one such attempt, Severino pushed Lima to the cage walls and tried to take him down from the back. This is exactly when Lima said a few inaudible words to the referee. The subsequent minute showcased that Severino was biting him while attempting this takedown. The caption to UFC’s ‘X’ update about the same read,

“Not something you see every night in the Octagon”

Quite understandably, the post from the UFC’s official account garnered a huge number of views and comments from the fans. Most of them came up with different opinions about the incident in the comments section. A few comments were hilarious as well.

A fan commented, “Starting next week, Dana White PowerBite.”

Another one wrote, “First ever fight stopped by an arm BITE stoppage, bro got hungry mid-fight.”

One more follower commented, “Weight cut had him super hungry bro.”

Another fan penned, “That’s an immediate cut from the roster. What a loser.”

Several fans got vocal about the UFC deciding to cut him from their roster entirely. But nothing can be said whether Dana White and Co. will take such a radical step or not. However, while such an incident is unwanted in the UFC, the Vegas 89 main card promises to make the fans forget about the unfortunate incident by presenting a number of quality fights. Thus, several fans may be excited about the UFC Vegas 89 main card fights that will start in less than an hour.

Which UFC stars are fighting at the UFC Vegas 89 main card?

The Prelims card of the UFC Vegas 89 has presented a few good fights as of now. But a look at the results will reveal that none of the fighters have been able to finish their rival.

Hence, it’s quite understandable that the fans will want to watch a few finishes in the fights on the UFC Vegas 98 main card. So here’s a brief look at the fights on the card.

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas (Main Event)

Justin Tafa vs. Karl Williams

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo

Multiple fighters on this list have the capability to finish their rivals. Fans may also remember how the UFC Vegas 89 main-eventer, Rose Namajunas, earned a head kick KO victory over the current UFC strawweight champ, Zhang Weili at UFC 261. The fans may get another glimpse of a similar finish from ‘Thug Rose’ at UFC Vegas 89 as well, provided Namajunas would be hungry to get back to winning ways following her loss against Manon Fiorot.