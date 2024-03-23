mobile app bar

Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of the UFC Vegas 89 Main Event Fighters

A look at the clock will reveal that the coveted UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas (UFC Vegas 89) is just a few hours away. Like all other UFC Fight Night events, the entire card has been divided into two parts. Hence, it’s indispensable for the fans to note the start timings of the event so that they don’t miss out on the action. However, several other fans may be concerned about the money and payout-related affairs of the event as well. So here’s a look at the estimated payouts of the UFC Vegas 89 main eventers, Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas.

UFC Vegas 89: Estimated earnings of Rose Namajunas

Namajunas made a lackluster comeback at UFC Fight Night 226 on September 2, 2023. A report from ‘Essentially Sports‘ revealed that ‘Thug Rose’ pocketed about $11k base pay from the fight. It also states that she currently comes under the $100k salary belt of the UFC.

Hence, she will possibly earn the same amount for her UFC Vegas 89 fight as well. However, Namajunas has proven multiple times that she has enough to earn bonuses from her fights. Hence, she also stands a chance to make $50k from bonuses and about $4k to $10k more from sponsorships. A simple calculation will reveal that the Lithuania native’s estimated income from the fight might lie within the range of $100k -$156k.

UFC Vegas 89: Estimated earnings of Amanda Ribas

Unlike her rival Namajunas, Ribas had a successful previous outing. She defeated her rival Luana Pinheiro via TKO in the third round of her fight at UFC Fight Night 232. Still, most fans might say that Ribas’ paychecks don’t match the level of her fame.

A report from ‘The Sportsdaily‘ revealed that the 30-year-old Brazilian pocketed $48k from her last fight as her guaranteed salary. However, it was the $50k bonus that boosted her income to $94k. However, she also received $6k as the incentives and sponsorships amount. It’s quite apparent that Ribas stands a chance to make a similar amount from her fight at UFC Vegas 89. Her estimated earning is expected to stay within the range of $48k to $104k.

However, both these ladies will be looking for much more than just maximizing their income from the fight. It also won’t be wrong to say that the better accomplished, ‘Thug Rose’ will be the more desperate one to win this UFC Vegas 89 main event due to her previous loss.

