Dana White Reveals $1,000,000,000 Worth Reason Behind Picking Bud Light Despite Recent Backlash

Dana White and the UFC have gone from strength to strength ever since the takeover by Endeavour. During the pandemic, the UFC was the first sport to get back to live action. Furthermore, the UFC was the only sporting organisation to continue putting on fights on a regular basis. This increased the popularity of the UFC massively.

Advertisement

Recently, the UFC found itself in hot water after announcing a partnership. The promotion signed a deal with Bud Light to replace Modelo as the official beer partner of the UFC. However, the news was not very well received by fans given the recent controversy surrounding Bud Light. The beer brand was cancelled by consumers after using transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney for an advertisement.

Despite the recent controversy Dana White backed his decision to go with Bud Light. In a recent interview he said,

Advertisement

“They went after Anheuser Busch for being and doing what they did. Obviously I have laid out all the reasons why I am more aligned with Anheuser Busch than any other beer company out there. 65,000 Americans are employed by Anheuser Busch and a lot of them are vets. That alone should be enough reason for you to not put a bullet in Bud Light and Anheuser Busch. Number two, they spend almost a billion dollars a year with American farmers. That should be a f**king reason.”

The UFC President explained how many people are employed in Bud Light including vets to back his decision. Furthermore he also mentioned billion dollars spending on farmers as the reason behind the partnership. With that said, the UFC has been doing great in terms of revenue.

Dana White and the UFC hit the 10 figure mark

Until a few years ago fans and the media did not have any access to the financials of the UFC. However, after the parent company of the UFC went public, the financials of the UFC were made public as well. This gave fans as well as the media a true idea behind the juggernaut that is the UFC.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyzShGyJXWW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement



According to reports, last year the promotion made a whopping $1.3 billion in revenue. The number was up $224.1 million more from 2021 or 20 percent from last year. In all likelihood, the UFC will top that number this year given the events that it has put on and new partnerships deals such as the one with Bud Light.

It will be interesting to see how the deal with Bud Light plays out. Time will tell if the partnership with the UFC will help Bud Light revive a brand that is under heavy fire right now.