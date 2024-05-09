Fans Slam Dana White & Co. for Lack of Creativity in UFC 303 Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Poster: “Mid A**”

Conor McGregor is set to return in what is likely to be the biggest PPV event of the year for the UFC. To make it even more special, McGregor will be headlining a card during International Fight Week for the first time. So naturally, UFC fans expect a lot from the organization for the promotion of the card. Unfortunately, the very recently revealed fight poster for the event itself has been a letdown.

Now that we’re just over a month away from UFC 303, promotional items such as posters and teaser videos are slowly starting to be released. The official fight poster for the card was released a few hours ago and it’s not been getting any love from the fans.

The UFC is known for its creative fight posters. However, this particular poster features just McGregor and Chandler with not much else going on. Since the UFC has such high standards when it comes to posters, fans were disappointed with what they saw. A few fans did not hesitate to voice their opinions. Here are some of the best reactions to the fight poster reveal.

One fan said, “Mid a** poster”. And they were right. It was mid.



Another fan had a similar sentiment and said, “Sh*t poster”. Well, whoever made this, graphic design doesn’t seem to be their thing.



“This is not an iconic poster do better”- said an angry fan. And he had every reason to be angry. UFC does need to do better.



“Laziest poster ever. Worst poster ever. After #UFC300 these cards took a hit. They all suck.”– another fan voiced his anger at the UFC.



“UFC’s poster game has been lacking lately”- commented a fan about the drop in quality. They aren’t lying. Even the UFC 300 poster was, for the lack of a parliamentary term, Meh!



Now now, while the poster may not be to everyone’s liking, the fights on this card definitely are.

Fights targeted for UFC 303; Conor McGregor vs Chandler

So far the promotion has announced eight fights for UFC 303. Some of the key fights to look out for include Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree and Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili among others. UFC welterweight Ian Garry is also desperately trying to secure a fight on the card. He’s been wanting a piece of Colby Covington since the American had been publicly dispersing disgusting rumors about his wife.

But it would appear, that’s all Covington has been doing since according to Garry, he won’t sign the papers and fight him, despite the UFC providing them with multiple offers.

Now, we have to see if that fight materializes or not. Regardless, the card is already stacked.



And the UFC will definitely add a few more big names to the list. However, whether or not the fight between Covington and Garry gets added to the card remains to be seen.