Dana White Reveals: UFC Louisville Sets ‘$2,500,000 Record’ in US Fight Night History

Now that UFC Fight Night is back on the road, it has been feeling the love from fans deprived of enjoying it live due to COVID. Following UFC Louisville’s success, Dana White took to Twitter to reveal that the event had set a Fight Night record by having a gate of $2.5 million.

The UFC returned to action this weekend with a Fight Night Card hosted in Louisville. The card was headlined by Jared Cannonier who took on Nassourdine Imavov in a crucial clash in the middleweight division.

Following the event, Dana White took to social media to confirm the event was the highest-grossing US fight night of all time. In addition, White also confirmed an attendance of 19,578, a record for attendance at the venue itself.

#UFCLouisville new record for the highest grossing US fight night of all time! pic.twitter.com/igV80qzVvL — danawhite (@danawhite) June 9, 2024



The UFC now has two more events in store for the rest of the month. Next weekend, the promotion heads to Saudi Arabia to host its first card ever in the kingdom.

The event will be headlined by Robert Whittaker taking on Khamzat Chimaev. Shortly after that, in the last week of the month, Conor McGregor returns to the octagon after 3 years to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

However, questions continue to linger about their fight as McGregor‘s party videos during fight camp have raised suspicions.

Dana White comments on Conor McGregor’s party videos ahead of UFC 303

Last week, videos emerged of McGregor partying till 2 am extremely close to his return fight. This was just days after the Irishman had informed fans and followers about not indulging in booze during fight camp.

In a recent interview, Dana White was asked if he was concerned about McGregor not taking the fight seriously based on recent videos.

Dana White is asked what he thinks about the videos of Conor McGregor partying just weeks ahead of #UFC303 He goes on to compare McGregor’s mental warfare to Muhammad Ali, suggesting that it could all be mind games YT / Flagrant Podcast #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/0T1Iv2KRAC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 6, 2024



The UFC head honcho stated that ‘The Notorious’ was a smart man and knows what he is doing. He went on to add that he does not trust the timing of the videos as McGregor appears extremely different in both videos. In one, he has a beard whereas in the other one, he is clean-shaven.