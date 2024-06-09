mobile app bar

Dana White Reveals: UFC Louisville Sets ‘$2,500,000 Record’ in US Fight Night History

Kevin Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dana White Reveals: UFC Louisville Sets ‘$2,500,000 Record’ in US Fight Night History

170823 UFC:s Dana White under en presskonferens inför boxningsgalan Mayweather vs McGregor den 23 augusti 2017 i Las Vegas. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: JOELxMARKLUND BB170823JM020

Now that UFC Fight Night is back on the road, it has been feeling the love from fans deprived of enjoying it live due to COVID. Following UFC Louisville’s success, Dana White took to Twitter to reveal that the event had set a Fight Night record by having a gate of $2.5 million.

The UFC returned to action this weekend with a Fight Night Card hosted in Louisville. The card was headlined by Jared Cannonier who took on Nassourdine Imavov in a crucial clash in the middleweight division.

Following the event, Dana White took to social media to confirm the event was the highest-grossing US fight night of all time. In addition, White also confirmed an attendance of 19,578, a record for attendance at the venue itself.


The UFC now has two more events in store for the rest of the month. Next weekend, the promotion heads to Saudi Arabia to host its first card ever in the kingdom.

The event will be headlined by Robert Whittaker taking on Khamzat Chimaev. Shortly after that, in the last week of the month, Conor McGregor returns to the octagon after 3 years to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

However, questions continue to linger about their fight as McGregor‘s party videos during fight camp have raised suspicions.

Dana White comments on Conor McGregor’s party videos ahead of UFC 303

Last week, videos emerged of McGregor partying till 2 am extremely close to his return fight. This was just days after the Irishman had informed fans and followers about not indulging in booze during fight camp.

In a recent interview, Dana White was asked if he was concerned about McGregor not taking the fight seriously based on recent videos.


The UFC head honcho stated that ‘The Notorious’ was a smart man and knows what he is doing. He went on to add that he does not trust the timing of the videos as McGregor appears extremely different in both videos. In one, he has a beard whereas in the other one, he is clean-shaven.

About the author

Kevin Binoy

Kevin Binoy

With more than two years of devoted experience in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) industry, Kevin Binoy is an accomplished MMA journalist. His love of combat sports and his deep knowledge of the tactics and background of mixed martial arts (MMA) enable him to analyze fights and present his readers a distinct viewpoint. Throughout his writing career, Kevin has contributed to a number of reputable outlets.

Read more from Kevin Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these