After Joe Rogan Another UFC Star Trolls Joe Biden for His ‘Not Normal’ Way of Speech

Joe Rogan is the host of one of the biggest podcasts on the planet, The Joe Rogan Experience. Because of his vast knowledge in various fields, the UFC color commentator discusses various topics, including politics, science, sports, and more.

Rogan invites notable personalities from different walks of life to talk about mentioned topics. While doing so, the 55-year-old gives his unfiltered views on some matters, including politics.

He has mentioned American president Joe Biden on his show several times. He has even trolled Biden for his speech problems on the show. Now a former UFC middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa has joined the bracket.

Paulo Costa trolls Joe Biden in a Joe Rogan way

The Brazilian middleweight fighter is famous for his sense of humor among the fight fans. Costa has a huge following on social media and entertains his fans by sharing hilarious memes.

Recently, the former title challenger shared a meme about president Joe Biden. Costa posted a video of the president’s speech in which he struggled to speak. He captioned the video, “WHY DO YOU NEED TO WATCH FIGHTS EVERY WEEKEND?”

“WHY DO YOU NEED TO WATCH FIGHTS EVERY WEEKEND?” pic.twitter.com/81ndKuA1CB — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 18, 2022

Although ‘Eraser’ didn’t write anything about the president, his caption with a question mark gave a hint that the UFC fighter was making fun of Biden’s speech.

Similarly, the 55-year-old MMA enthusiast Rogan once posted a meme about Biden on his official Instagram account on America’s Independence day. The video clearly mocked Biden’s way of speech, which Rogan once described as ‘Not Normal’ on his podcast. Check the video above.

Paulo Costa’s next fight

The former middleweight title challenger recently bounced back into the win column after defeating Luke Rockhold in August. Now he will return to the octagon against a former champion next.

Costa is set to face Robert Whittaker at UFC 284, which will take place on 11th February 2023 in Perth, Australia. The fight is important for both competitors to cement their position in the title race.

