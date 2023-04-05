“It Doesn’t Look Real”: Andrew Tate Stunned UFC Star Sean O’Malley With His ‘Insane’ $5.2 Million Investment

Despite his controversial character, British-American celebrity Andrew Tate has managed to amass a cult following all over the world. Tate, also known as “Cobra,” was expelled from a number of social networking sites for his remarks against women. On Twitter, he still has more than five million followers, and other fans handled accounts on different platforms. So, it is simple to conclude that Andrew Tate has figured out the secret to online stardom. It’s interesting that such great fame also has other benefits.

Andrew Tate is often seen hanging out with notable personalities and the list includes UFC celebrities as well. Similarly, UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley also once met Tate, and the latter also showed the UFC star his luxurious possession.

Sean O’Malley was stunned by Andrew Tate

The 36-year-old is often spotted in Dubai with his close associates. Interestingly, the UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley was also in UAE back in 2022 for his fight against Petr Yan.

The UFC star and Tate spend quality time together. The controversial social media star also appeared in an episode of O’Malley’s podcast. Recently, the bantamweight fighter uploaded a video of their meeting on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Andrew Tate also showed ‘Suga’ his $5.2 million possession and one of his favorite cars from his collection, the Bugatti Chiron. The luxurious car visibly astonished the bantamweight star.

“oh, it’s insane… It doesn’t even look real…” O’Malley said after witnessing the supercar. He also sat inside the luxurious Bugatti Chiron. However, the UFC star received a mixed reaction from fans for uploading the video with Tate.

Are the Tate brothers released from jail?

Yes, the Romanian judicial court, after multiple rejections, finally ruled in favor of the Tate brothers. As a result, they were released from prison last week. As per the court ruling now, the Tate brothers will stay under home arrest.

Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was arrested by the Romanian police in December 2022. They were detained on the suspicion of money laundering and human trafficking.

However, they were not charged with the said crimes, as there was no strong evidence against them. Therefore, they maintained their innocence in front of the media and the public.

By doing so, the controversial influencer brothers have also gained the sympathy of their fans, who are all still rallying against their unjust arrest. However, after the recent ruling, it remains to be seen what happens with the Tate brothers.

What are your thoughts on Andrew Tate’s release? What do you guys think about Sean O’Malley’s video with Tate?