Despite 29–0 Record, Khabib Nurmagomedov Ruled Out of the GOAT Debate as Jon Jones Hits Another UFC Milestone

Like other sports, MMA has been surrounded by the GOAT debate for years. The opinions vary among experts and fans. However, a few names have consistently surfaced as contenders, including UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani had maintained an undefeated record of 29-0 throughout his professional MMA career, solidifying his claim to the coveted top spot. Achieving an undefeated status in combat sports, especially in MMA, is a rarity. Yet, some critics dismiss his GOAT status, largely due to his early retirement.

Recently, UFC fighter Marlon Chito Vera joined the discussion, publicly challenging Nurmagomedov’s GOAT status on Twitter. This controversy emerged shortly after UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones achieved a significant milestone in his own UFC career.

Chito Vera questions GOAT status of Khabib Nurmagomedov in an X-rated rant

Jon Jones is an inescapable figure in the UFC GOAT debate. Since commencing his journey in the octagon in 2008, Jones has amassed an impressive record of 21-1-1. After dominating the light-heavyweight division, ‘Bones’ has now added the UFC heavyweight title to his collection.

What sets Jones apart even further is his unique distinction as the sole UFC fighter who has held titles in both the 2010s and the 2020s. Chito Vera recently took notice of this accomplishment and expressed his opinion on the GOAT debate via his recent tweet. He replied to an ESPN post:

“And some of u id*ots call kabib the goat lol”

After acknowledging the accomplishment, Vera went after Nurmagomedov’s fans with his tweet. However, it is not only Vera, even Jones himself had once taken issue with people referring to ‘The Eagle’ as the GOAT and drawing comparisons with him.

Jon Jones shared his take on the GOAT debate

Nurmagomedov chose to retire after defeating interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in 2020. Thus, a section of the MMA community started pushing his name to be hailed as the GOAT of the UFC. However, then UFC PFP #1 fighter, Jon Jones was not happy with these claims.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Jones asserted that he has successfully defended his title 14 times, while Nurmagomedov has achieved only four title defenses. Therefore, according to him, the debate about the UFC GOAT is settled.

Despite Nurmagomedov’s flawless record, there are certain things he didn’t do, such as venturing into a different weight class. Fighters like Jones, GSP, Conor McGregor, and Israel Adesanya sought greater challenges in different weight classes. This provides fodder for the Dagestani’s critics to undermine his legacy.

However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that each fighter has forged their unique path and made significant contributions to the sport. Thus, the GOAT debate will persist and remain subjective, varying from one individual to another.