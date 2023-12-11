When Dana White Defended His Decision To Book Colby Covington Against Leon Edwards For UFC 296

The UFC president, Dana White, has a mind of his own and books fights that he thinks are a good matchup and profitable. However, he has even received a lot of flak at times for the same. Something similar happened when White announced Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards fight. The announcement took place just after Edwards’s title defense against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

During the UFC 287 pre-fight press conference, White was booed for his decision to setup Covington against the middleweight champion. That was when the UFC president stood up to defend his decision. He said,

“Listen, Colby Covington like him or not the guy showed up in London. He cut the weight, he did what he was supposed to do. Je deserves to fight against Leon there’s no doubt. We’ll see how this fight turns out on Saturday in the best-case scenario is one of these guys are next yeah.”

The crowd at the conference wasn’t quite convinced with the matchup as Covington hasn’t been that active inside the octagon. But White was impressed by Covington’s willingness to step up as a backup fighter at UFC 286 for Edwards vs. Usman trilogy.

Even though not many were impressed with White’s decision, the bout between Covington and Edwards got scheduled for the last event of 2023.

UFC 296: Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards

From scheduled events to fans’ reactions, the MMA community is always on the go. Now, as we head towards the end of 2023, the final event of the year is almost here. The UFC 296 is set to take place on December 16, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada, United States.

The much-awaited event will be featuring Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards in the main event as mentioned above. The event is hopefully going to be a huge show as promised by ‘Chaos’. The event will also feature a flyweight bout in the co-main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval.

The fans are excited and all set for a spectacular show. With that being said, we too can’t wait to see what the upcoming event at UFC 296 will unfold.