Dana White Takes a Sly Dig at Taylor Swift After His ‘137 Million’ Achievement on Instagram

2023 has been a pretty eventful year for the American pop icon, Taylor Swift. Her fans went crazy when she announced her ‘The Eras Tour 2023 – 2024’ earlier this year. It is an ongoing series of live concerts where Swift has already performed across various noted venues around the world. The tour kicked off with the 33-year-old’s concert at Glendale, Arizona on 17 March. Since then, Swift has been creating a massive frenzy with her superb performances both at the venues and online.

However, the UFC CEO, Dana White, recently used Swift’s online success to highlight the popularity of his highly criticized venture, ‘Power Slap League’. As a lot of the online population may know, Swift stays pretty active on Instagram. She posts new content for her 277M followers pretty often, out of which a healthy amount comes in the form of Instagram reels. Her reels garner insane amounts of views, with some of them even crossing 50M. But this is exactly the point that Dana White used to promote the success of PSL.

The UFC head honcho put out a story on his Instagram that showcased the female power slapper, Erica Olsthoorn, taking a shot from her rival. The story was actually uploaded by the former social media manager of the NFL, AJ Curry. Also, it was Curry who highlighted that the reel showcasing Olsthoorn had garnered more views than any Taylor Swift reel to date. The words in her story read:

“In case you’re wondering, this reel has got more views that any reel Taylor Swift has ever posted”.

However, White’s story mentioned the exact number of views that the PSL reel has gained to date. The 54-year-old specified:

“136M”

Females are often viewed as comparatively less tough and more attractive than their male counterparts. This is why a lot of them excel in the glamour world professions like modeling, singing, and acting. However, the views on Erica Olsthoorn’s PSL reel clarify the fact that females of today can rule in professions that require extreme toughness as well.

Female fighters have ruled Dana White and Co. previously as well

Most UFC fans know that Conor McGregor stands as the highest-paid UFC star currently. But there was a time when the famous female combat sports persona Ronda Rousey reportedly held this position. ‘The Arm Collector’ was a noted face in the MMA world owing to her dominant run in ‘Strikeforce’. But she turned into a beast after her UFC induction.

She amassed a superb six-fight win streak right from her UFC debut, which has the UFC community going gaga over her. Rousey’s main event championship fights during that time sold insanely and also made her one of the highest-paid fighters in the promotion. It’s the women like her and Olsthoorn who showcase that the females of today are capable of ruling any field of work.