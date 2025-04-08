UFC Veteran Believes Wyatt Hendrickson’s Dana White Moment Was Bigger Than His Own NCAA Title Win in Front of Trump

Is there a bigger moment than dominantly winning the NCAA wrestling title against an Olympic gold medalist—with the President of the United States sitting front row? Most would say no. But according to UFC legend Daniel Cormier, for Wyatt Hendrickson, there just might be.

As wild as it sounds, Cormier believes Hendrickson’s personal “pinch-me” moment came not on the mats but when UFC President Dana White personally invited him to sit cageside at UFC 314.

While speaking about Hendrickson, Cormier shared a story during a conversation with Chael Sonnen on this week’s episode of ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’.

“So Glenn calls me and says, can I get Wyatt’s number? We have this great idea. We need to call and see, Dana is going to invite him to UFC 314, do you think he would bite?” DC said, revealing how the UFC tried to contact Hendrickson.

Cormier then chuckled, trying to explain the importance of the invitation for the young Olympic prospect.

“It is always amazing to me how Glenn, sweetheart of a man, thinks this would actually be an option for Wyatt. They don’t understand, the more Wyatt gets that type of invite. That to him is as big as anything he has ever done in his life”, Cormier added.

​In a stunning upset at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson dethroned Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion Gable Stevenson to claim the heavyweight title.

The match, hosted at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on March 22, saw Steveson leading 3-2 with just 25 seconds remaining.

Despite the odds not being in his favor, Henderickson demonstrated remarkable tenacity and executed a decisive takedown, securing a 5-4 victory and ending Stevenson’s 70-match winning streak.

This victory is considered one of the most significant upsets in NCAA wrestling history.

Notably, President Donald Trump was in attendance and personally congratulated Hendrickson, who also happens to be a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

It will be interesting to see where Hendrickson goes from here. Will he stick to the MMA route that the likes of Daniel Cormier, Brock Lesnar, and Henry Cejudo have followed so successfully?

Or will he take in the path of his opponent from the night?

Stevenson’s multi-sport adventures

​Steveson, renowned for his Tokyo Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling, has been exploring various athletic avenues since his wrestling triumphs.

In 2021, following the win, he ventured into professional wrestling by signing with WWE, making appearances at major events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania. He was also a part of WWE’s developmental show, notably sending all his opponents to Supplex City in an episode of NXT: Underground.

However, his tenure was short-lived, leading to his release in May 2024.

Undeterred, Stevenson shifted gears to American football, joining the NFL’s Buffalo Bills as a defensive tackle despite lacking prior football experience. His stint with the Bills was also brief, culminating in his release in August 2024.

Steveson has since returned to collegiate wrestling with the University of Minnesota, achieving the distinction of becoming the first four-time Big Ten heavyweight champion.

Most recently, he’s been delving into mixed martial arts, training alongside UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and is slated to face jiu-jitsu ace Craig Jones in an upcoming grappling match. ​