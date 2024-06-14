Dana White’s Friend Donald Trump Endorses ‘Great’ Future for Bo Nickal in the UFC

Surging undefeated middleweight prospect, Bo Nickal just got the biggest shoutout in his career after the former President Donald Trump lauded the all-American wrestler.

While the 28-year-old is fairly new to MMA with just six fights under his belt, Trump seems to be blown away by the Colorado native’s performance.

“There’s somebody named Bo Nickal who I think is going to be great. He is a fighter, he was an all-American, I think probably four years, I’m not even sure he went to Penn State and he’s phenomenal as a fighter and you’ll be watching him.”

Trump has been a loyal supporter of the UFC and is often seen at cagesides. Needless to say, he has a good eye for talent. He had previously talked about how good of a fighter Khabib Nurmagimedov was.

And now he is willing to put his stock on Nickal. Trump also spoke of the long-lasting tradition of honoring all-American wrestlers at the White House before name-dropping Bo Nickal. The All-American wrestler too has been a supporter of the former President and quite vocally so.

Now, getting an endorsement is itself a big deal but getting one from the former President? That is wild!

However, as it so often happens, not everybody agrees with Trump. Robert Whittaker is the latest to join that long list of people.

Robert Whittaker sees “holes” in Bo Nickal’s game

While Donald Trump seems blown away with Bo Nickal’s performance, Robert Whittaker sees potential holes in his game. Following the American’s UFC 300 performance where he finished Cody Brunday via submission in round 2, Whittaker highlighted that the American needs to do a lot of work before he faces the top contenders in the division.

According to ‘The Reaper’, who was speaking on the MMAArcade podcast, this was the first time Nickal faced a strong opposition he couldn’t just bully. He emphasized that despite Brundage not being the best in the division he was able to test Nickal.

So, against stronger foes, the American will most likely have a tough time. Now, whether Whittaker’s opinion holds true or Donald Trump’s clairvoyant claims come to pass, only time will tell.