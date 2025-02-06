“Until Conor McGregor”: Dana White Claims Ronda Rousey Once Outearned Every Fighter on the UFC Roster

The UFC might be notorious for not paying their fighters a fair wage but bossman Dana White hasn’t let that stop him from talking about gender equality. And he is doing that by citing former women’s champion Ronda Rousey as the biggest earner in the promotion at one point in time.

White appeared on a podcast episode with Mark Bouris on YouTube and talked about how the organization ensures fairness in female fighter pay.

“When Ronda Rousey was here, Ronda Rousey made more money than everybody until Conor McGregor hit the scene. She was the highest-paid athlete in the company because she brought in the most money”

Rousey was once UFC’s ticket to the mainstream. She was an Olympic medalist who tore through the women’s division in her prime. She had the right character and the right performance to be considered a legit star who could break out of the average fighter’s mold and she did exactly that. Ronda was even part of successful franchises like Fast and Furious and The Expendables and was regularly seen on late-night talk shows with Conan O’Brien and others.

Essentially, what White is highlighting is that fighter pay in the UFC is driven by revenue and viewership numbers, rather than gender. If a fighter can generate the most interest and revenue, they will be compensated accordingly.

However, that is not even the argument that UFC’s critics are trying to make. Whether fighters fill up seats or not, they do risk their life and limb every single time they walk inside an octagon and as such should be party to a chunk of the profit that the UFC makes. Unfortunately, compared to other combat sports like boxing, UFC’s record is abysmal.

UFC fighters reportedly only make about 14-18% of the company’s revenue share, while boxing ensures that its athletes get paid about 62% of its revenue. Of course, the UFC is just one promotion, and boxing is far more decentralized but the point remains.

So White’s talk of paying fighters according to their crowd-drawing ability rather than gender seems more like a distraction from the actual argument that needs to be had and is long overdue. But spinning is not something new to the UFC boss man.

White claims ‘drug issues’ make Jones more impressive

Is Jon Jones the greatest of all time? Jones has been in the UFC since the 2000s and has won against at least two generations of light heavyweight fighters. He is probably the greatest 205-pounder of all time. And now with a title in the heavyweight division, the GOAT argument can be argued with more legitimacy than before.

However, that is only if you don’t dive too deep into Jones’ history. Actually, you don’t even need to dive that deep. A little Google search will tell you that Jones has been at the end of multiple drug infractions while he was a 205 lbs champion.

It’s an issue that has been regularly raised by fans and former fighters, with many claiming it removed Jones’ contention as the GOAT. UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who Jones should be fighting but has been contentious about, has also come out questioning.

But White has claimed that these issues only make Jones’s achievements more incredible. During an interview with Piers Morgan, White stood firm in his belief that Jones was the GOAT and said,

“I disagree 100%. What you deserve, and what you go out and get, are two totally different things… when you think about the lifestyle he was living outside of the octagon, it actually makes it more impressive,”

“Tom Aspinall wants to fight all the best in the world – and I love that.” But does Dana White think he can take on Jon Jones? https://t.co/7U3IpYlqlh@piersmorgan | @danawhite | @AspinallMMA | @JonnyBones pic.twitter.com/IIzlq1E2xe — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 3, 2025

It might not be what one agrees with but it is what White believes. Whether it’s fighter pay or the GOAT debate, it doesn’t seem like the UFC president is too inclined to move from his remarkably staunch positions.