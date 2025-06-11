Dana White’s Rival Embarrassed in Resurfaced Video Moments After Making Big Claim

Dana White with the fans at Fontaine Bleu for PowerSlap 12 on March 7, 2025

Always the brunt of jokes in the mixed martial arts sphere, ex-UFC star Tito Ortiz has once more come under fire for a recent stark admission on his career.

Ortiz, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion in the promotion, called time on his combat sports career back in 2019. Headlining a Combate Americas event, Ortiz took on former WWE star Alberto Del Rio, finishing the Pride FC alum with a first-round knockout win in their Texas main event.

Ortin is probably best known for his issues with long-time UFC CEO, Dana White — whom he was even linked to fight on one occasion decades ago — White even served as Ortiz’s manager in the past during his early Octagon stint.

Often known for his misspeaks and gaffes when it comes to his public appearances, Ortiz made quite the stark admission during an interview this week.

Boldly claiming he had never competed for free during his entire career, Ortiz then staggeringly revealed he actually fought without payment before — all within the same conversation.

“At the end of the day, I’m trying to feed my kids man, and I’m not doing anything for free,” Ortiz told the Overdogs Podcast.

“And so that fight against Dana (White), I wasn’t gonna do it for free. People say well you should do free. It’s like, no, I have never fought one fight in my life for free unless it was in the schoolyard or in a park,” he added.

“ You know, you’ve got to get some type of revenue if they’re gonna build revenue. And that’s what UFC did. Different times back then. Yeah, when UFC started, you guys were making like 200 bucks. I fought for free in UFC 13. I was the only UFC fighter in my UFC career to ever fight for free,“ Ortiz revealed.

As mentioned, holding a distinct rivalry with promotional boss White during and after his UFC tenure, Ortiz came under fire as recently as 2023 to boot.

White claims Ortiz tried to destroy the UFC

White made some rather sizeable claims about Ortiz — as well as former two-weight champion, Randy Couture, with whom he also seems to have a bee in his bonnet over.

Even going as far as to claim he was hoping Chuck Liddell knocked out Ortiz during their historic three-fight rivalry, White claimed Ortiz attempted his level best to bury the UFC during his pomp.

“Tito Ortiz… when him and Chuck fought,” White told BigBoy TV, “As the promoter, you’re not supposed to have a rooting interest. I couldn’t f*cking wait to see Chuck whoop his a*s. A hundred percent.”

He then claimed that at a time when it was critical for the company’s survival that everyone was on the same page, White claimed that Ortiz and Corture tried to destroy the UFC.

“Two of the worst guys to ever f*cking deal with,” the UFC boss exclaimed.