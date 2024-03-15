When Conor McGregor Lookalike ‘Drug Dealer’ in England Was Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years in Prison

The world has been shocked by crimes related to piracy and duplicity multiple times. In the modern era of AI, several deep fake videos portray noted personas saying things that they never really said. However, some fraudsters still choose to apply the old-school method of becoming dummies or lookalikes of a noted personality to get their job done. Similarly, the noted UFC icon Conor McGregor’s fame helped an English drug dealer, Mark Nye, massively when he applied this technique to advertise his drug dealing business in 2021.

An ‘X’ update from ‘Morbid Knowledge’ revealed how Nye used ‘The Notorious’s’ popularity. Apart from changing his look to match McGregor, Nye also printed business cards that mentioned his organization as ‘McGregor Enterprise’. But his plan fell flat in the year 2021. He got arrested by the authorities while disposing of drugs and two mobiles. His fraudulent activities also earned him a prison sentence of two years and nine months.

However, ‘The Notorious’ didn’t have to endure any of the effects of Nye’s unethical marketing strategy. But UFC fans have been awaiting his return to the octagon for almost three years now. McGregor did reveal that he would make a comeback in June this year. However, one of his recent interviews has put a ‘?’ on that as well.

Will Conor McGregor make his UFC return in June as he revealed earlier?

Most fans may know that McGregor made his Hollywood debut in ‘Road House’ which also features the famous, Jake Gyllenhaal, in the lead role. The Amazon Studios-produced film will be free to stream on Prime Video from 21 March onwards. This is why McGregor’s schedule was packed with promotional events for his movie.

But he recently revealed that the promotional tour had ended and he will be getting back to training pretty soon. However, his words might have a lot of fans in doubt about the date of his UFC return.

But a delay in McGregor’s return will mean even more wait for his scheduled rival, Michael Chandler. At this point, several fans might opine that ‘Iron’ needs to stop waiting for ‘The Notorious’ and start accepting other fights.